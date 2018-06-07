Coherent, Inc. to Present at the Stifel Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer John Ambroseo, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Palatnik, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 11, 2018 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA. A live webcast will be available at 10:20 a.m. EDT on Monday, June 11, 2018 at http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel11/cohr/ and will be available for replay for 90 days.