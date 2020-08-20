Coherent, Inc.'s Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Palatnik, to retire by March 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (Nasdaq: COHR) today announced that the company and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Palatnik have entered into an Executive Transition Agreement, pursuant to which Mr. Palatnik will retire from the company no later than February 28, 2021.

"On behalf of the entire Coherent family, I want to thank Kevin for his years of service and steady stewardship to the company and all stakeholders. Coherent has a strong finance team and Kevin has played a significant role in driving our financial and operational improvements. I appreciate Kevin's partnership in my introduction to Coherent. His consummate professionalism is further demonstrated by his lengthy notice period and commitment to a successful transition," said Andy Mattes, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company will immediately launch a global search for Mr. Palatnik's successor.

