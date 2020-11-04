Coherent Launches Amplify Virtual Event Series Delivering Education, Networking, and Enablement for Users of Photonics Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent (Nasdaq: COHR) announces Amplify – a series of virtual conferences which provide educational and networking opportunities to researchers, engineers, and industrial users of photonics technology. Various events will focus on critical developments and trends in materials processing, scientific research, life sciences instrumentation, and microelectronics.

Coherent Amplify events will typically run for half a day and will connect participants with the latest developments in their field and the people who make them. These meetings will include invited papers, technology presentations, interviews, industry roundtable discussions, and breakout sessions, giving attendees an opportunity to directly interact with their peers, and industry experts and thought leaders.

The inaugural Amplify conference will focus on neuroscience and cell biology and will be held on December 10, 2020. A highlight of this event will be the keynote speech by Eric Betzig, Ph.D., who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2014 for his work in fluorescence microscopy.

"Today, both scientific research and technology development are highly collaborative processes, making it essential for colleagues from all over the world to meet, share results, and network," notes David Gee, Coherent Chief Marketing Officer. "As a leader in photonics, Coherent is committed to supporting those who utilize and depend upon photonics technology in their work. Coherent Amplify creates an environment where important current work from various fields is presented and also provides opportunities for personal development and advancement."

In addition to the technical content, the Amplify events are meant to bring back some of the informal and social aspects of conferences that attendees may be missing. Gee adds, "We're planning to include some opportunities to network and share ideas and best practices, in an informal and collaborative virtual setting."

Learn more about Coherent Amplify.

Founded in 1966, Coherent Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers and laser-based technology for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at https://www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

SOURCE Coherent, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.coherent.com

