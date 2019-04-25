Coherent Optical Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026
Apr 25, 2019, 07:55 ET
NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent Optical Equipment Market: Overview
This comprehensive report titled Coherent Optical Equipment Market-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,analyzes and provides growth forecast for the coherent optical equipment market at the global and regional level.In terms of region, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
The report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017.An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers insightful and accurate analysis.
The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services that play a key role in the expansion of the coherent optical equipment market between 2018 and 2026. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities of the coherent optical equipment market during the forecast period.
The report includes a detailed key trends analysis, PESTEL analysis, and opportunity analysis, which is focused on providing an extensive view of the global coherent optical equipment market.Porter's Five Forces analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario in the market.
The study incorporates a market attractiveness analysis, in which market segments based on technology such as 100G, 200G, 400G+, and 400G ZR are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to provide a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the coherent optical equipment market, attractiveness analysis of every geographic region mentioned in the report has been provided.
An overview of the coherent optical equipment market detailing key trends and dynamics has been included to provide a clear understanding of market driving forces.The dynamics include impact analysis of market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities of the coherent optical equipment market.
Additionally, the report provides analysis of business strategies adopted by market leaders in the coherent optical equipment market. Trends and services related to coherent optical equipment along with their applications have also been explained in the report.
Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market: Scope of the Report
The study provides a decisive view of the global coherent optical equipment market, broadly segmented based on technology into 100G, 200G, 400G+, and 400G ZR; based on equipment into WDM (Wavelength-Division Multiplexer), modules/chips, test & measurement equipment, optical amplifiers, optical switches, and others, based on application into networking, data center, and OEMs; and in terms of end-user into service provider, public sector, and industries. Further, the report provides a detailed breakdown of the coherent optical equipment market across geographic regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, thus providing valuable insights at the micro and macro levels.
The report highlights the competitive scenario within the coherent optical equipment market, ranking all the major players according to key recent developments and their geographic presence.The insights into the coherent optical equipment market are a result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews.
These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.
The market in North America has been segmented into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Furthermore, the market in Europe has been analyzed across France, Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The coherent optical equipment market in Asia Pacific has been segmented at country level into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa region covers GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the coherent optical equipment market along with technology, equipment,application, and end-user.
Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market: Research Methodology
The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred to for developing a preliminary understanding of the market.
Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews of the coherent optical equipment market across geographies.Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to obtain the latest market insights and validate existing data and analysis.
Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.
Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.
Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market: Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global coherent optical equipment market.Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the coherent optical equipment market are Ciena Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ECI Telecom Ltd. and ZTE Corporation among others.
The coherent optical equipment market has been segmented as follows:
Global Coherent Optical Equipment Market
By Technology
100G
200G
400G+
400G ZR
WDM (Wavelength-Division Multiplexer)
Modules/Chips
Test & Measurement Equipment
Optical Amplifiers
Optical Switches
Others (optical fiber, optical splitters, fiber optic circulators, optical transceivers)
By Application
Networking
Fiber-to-the-Building/Premises (FTTB/P) Optical Network
Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Optical Network
Data Center
OEMs
By End-user
Service provider
Internet service provider
Telecom Service provider
Public Sector
Industries
Aviation
Energy
Railways
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
The U.K.
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
