Coherent Optical Transceiver Shipments to Grow at 17 Percent CAGR, According to Dell'Oro Group

News provided by

Dell'Oro Group

26 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

More than Half of the Annual Increase in Shipments Will be on Routers and Switches

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, forecast coherent optical transceiver shipments to grow at a 17 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the next five years. Additionally, the Coherent Optics market is undergoing a tectonic shift with the availability of small form factor pluggable optics that will increase the use of coherent technology in routers and ethernet switches.

"The demand for coherent technology is expanding," stated Jimmy Yu, Vice President for Optical Transport market research at Dell'Oro Group. "This is in part due to the continuous need for better, lower powered, and higher capacity transceivers that meet future global network requirements," added Yu.

"Historically, the majority of coherent optics have predominantly found their application in DWDM systems," stated Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President for Ethernet Switch market research at Dell'Oro Group. "However, with vendors making strides in developing smaller and more energy-efficient coherent transceivers, the scope of their use is rapidly expanding. This expansion encompasses not only the range of platforms they can support, but also the diversity of applications to which they can cater," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the Coherent Optics Report:

  • Coherent Optics market is predicted to reach nearly $13 billion by 2027. This growth will be driven by both form factors: Module/Embedded and Plug. Pluggable transceivers are projected to grow at the highest rate and contribute most of the volume growth for the next five years.
  • The use of coherent transceivers on DWDM Systems will continue to contribute the largest share of the market revenue. However, within a short period of time, the use of coherent optics on Router & Switch platforms will reach material levels.
  • Coherent optics deployed on Router & Switch platforms will account for more than 50 percent of the annual increase in transceiver shipments throughout the forecast period. This will be due to the availability of ZR Optics, beginning with 400ZR and carrying through to 1600ZR.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Coherent Optics Advanced Research Report includes 5-year market forecasts for the entire use of coherent optics, accounting for optical plugs and embedded modules (by speed up to 1.6 Tbps) on a worldwide basis. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Also from this source

Worldwide Telecom Capex to Drop 7 Percent by 2025, According to Dell'Oro Group

Worldwide Telecom Capex to Drop 7 Percent by 2025, According to Dell'Oro Group

According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security,...
Dell'Oro Group Launches New Coherent Optics Advanced Research Report

Dell'Oro Group Launches New Coherent Optics Advanced Research Report

Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

Image1

Wireless Communications

Image1

Wireless Communications

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.