Coherent's Cloud-Based Logic Engine Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Introduced in the US last year, Coherent Spark is now available to customers with AWS accounts—making it easier than ever to convert logic from spreadsheets to APIs for faster integrations and better business results

TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, a global software as a service (SaaS) company specializing in cloud-based business logic, today announced its core technology, Coherent Spark, is now available in AWS Marketplace, an online software store that helps customers find, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). With this launch, customers can easily purchase and use Coherent Spark via their existing AWS accounts for a seamless transition from Excel-based to cloud-based logic management and faster systems integrations.

Coherent Spark is a cloud-based logic engine that converts complex business logic from Excel models into application programming interfaces (APIs) in seconds, giving business users the ability to unlock value in moments—not months. Businesses choose Coherent Spark to boost revenue and projected return on investment significantly, as the core technology enables them to build and update products faster than ever before, while running more robust simulations to predict future scenarios more accurately.

Stephen Russell, Chief Underwriting Officer at TRUE Property Insurance, stated, "Coherent Spark is so much easier than anything I've used in the past. This puts the control in our hands. I've been in the business over 35 years, and this is one of the best technologies I've seen."

"Access to the Coherent Spark platform in AWS Marketplace provides our Insurance customers with a scalable way to create technology faster," said Ananth Balasubramanian, World Wide Lead for Industry Verticals, AWS Marketplace at AWS. "Customers can leverage Coherent Spark's cloud-based logic engine that converts complex business logic from Excel models into API services to enhance their business processes. AWS Marketplace accelerates time-to-contract and provides customers with a contracting model that helps them migrate to the cloud or optimize within the cloud."

John Brisco, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Coherent, said, "Going live in AWS Marketplace is a milestone because it expands our ability to reach new customers who haven't met us yet." He added, "In our experience, once businesses discover Coherent Spark, they want to learn more and put it to use right away. We want as many people as possible to know: Coherent Spark is the key that can unlock business logic. Some are finding out about Spark by word of mouth, and now AWS customers can find it right where they buy software today."

About Coherent

Coherent is a global software as a service (SaaS) company fast becoming the universal standard for business logic. Coherent's core technology, Coherent Spark, converts complex business logic from Excel to API services automatically and functions as a logic engine to other platforms. Coherent Spark also offers advanced testing and simulation tools plus spreadsheet management functionality—empowering business and technology teams to have greater confidence, speed and control over critical business logic. Unleash your business logic with Coherent Spark. For more information visit: https://www.coherent.global/spark/

