Coherix Adds Former President of Bosch China to Its Board of Directors

Chen Yudong joins the Coherix board with Edmund Allen and Stan Piekos

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Chen Yudong, Edmund "Ed" Allen and Stan Piekos have joined the Coherix board of directors.

Yudong served as the president of Bosch China for the past 12 years. Allen was executive vice president for manufacturing industries at Infor, a leading enterprise software-development company based in New York, while Piekos previously was CFO of NEXX Systems, a global supplier of semiconductor advanced-packaging equipment.

Dr. Chen Yudong

Based in Ann Arbor, Coherix is a global supplier of adhesive- and sealant-dispensing technology for the automotive and consumer-electronics industries with record-setting post-Covid sales and ambitious growth plans in Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

"The extensive executive, financial, technology and manufacturing counsel that Yudong, Allen and Piekos bring to Coherix will be critical to achieving our double-digit growth targets for 2024 and beyond," said Dwight Carlson, the company's founder and CEO.

He added that China represents a major growth market for Coherix – a market in which Dr. Yudong's expertise will be of invaluable assistance. Allen's leadership experience in software development and applied technology along with Piekos' background in strategic corporate acquisitions and financing will be major contributors to the company's future growth as well.

"Coherix's post-Covid sales have grown at an annual rate of 35 percent and are expected to continue at a similar pace over the next five years," Carlson pointed out.

Yudong served as an executive engineer at Perceptron prior to becoming country manager for Delphi China. He joined Bosch in 2007 as vice president of the company's Gasoline Systems business unit. He later was appointed executive vice president of Bosch China's automotive group and was named president of Bosch China in 2011.

Yudong holds a bachelor's degree from Chongquing University in China; a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan, and a master's degree in business administration from Michigan State University.

Allen, a 25-year veteran in the software and technology industry, most recently led a 2,000-person cross-functional team as an executive vice president at Infor. He previously led the manufacturing-industry business divisions at IBM and Oracle and also held management positions at Ford Motor Company.

Allen has a bachelor's degree in business administration and supply-chain management from Michigan State University and a master's degree in business administration from Wayne State University in Detroit.

Piekos formerly was CFO of NEXX Systems where he led an IPO/auction process that led to the company's acquisition by Tokyo Electron in 2012. He previously served as chief financial officer at August Technology, Brooks Automation, Helix Technology and AMSC.

Piekos holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Northeastern University in Boston and a master's degree in business administration from Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Coherix has pioneered the development of industry-first adhesive-dispensing inspection and adaptive-process-control technology. Last year the company delivered more than 1,000 adhesive-dispensing systems to automotive, battery and consumer-electronics plants around the world. Coherix products have the potential to annually save manufacturers millions of dollars.

About Coherix

Coherix creates adaptive process-control systems for the autonomous application of adhesives using 3D laser-based sensors that see, understand and proactively correct adhesive applications to minimize error and maximize performance.

The company's 3D computer-vision technology provides "eyes" with depth perception for robots to manage complex manufacturing processes. Coherix supplies high-performance solutions with low cost of ownership to large global OEMs, tier suppliers, line builders, dispensing-equipment companies and vision integrators in the automotive and electronics industries.

Coherix 3D™ is an industry-first inline 3D-inspection system that tracks the critically important application of adhesives and sealants in automotive, battery and electronics manufacturing operations. The company's recently introduced Adaptive Process Control (APC™) technology proactively corrects variations on-the-fly for dispensing applications on assembly lines to reduce downtime, eliminate waste and improve quality.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company has operations in China, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and the United States. More information is available at www.coherix.com.

