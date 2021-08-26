Cohesive Automated Equipment Demand to Surge at 7% CAGR, Especially as Sales Increase in Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sector
6 Out of 10 Cohesive Automated Equipment Sold to Concentrate in North America
The cohesive automated equipment market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The survey offers demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including machine type and application. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase cohesive automated equipment sales.
Aug 26, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global market for cohesive automated equipment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2021-2031, surpassing a valuation of US$ 300 Bn by the end of 2031.
The market will gain from improving scope for applications in automotive, metals & machinery, and healthcare industries. Spurred by expansion of e-commerce sector, the demand for cohesive automated equipment market is forecast to increase significantly over the forthcoming years.
Also, concentrated efforts by market players to offer improved packaging solutions to consumers to boost their brand value is presenting a positive demand outlook.
The demand will continue to grow, especially with the outbreak of COVID-19, which has resulted in the increasing adoption of secure and safe packaging solutions across various industry verticals. Driven by this, the market will continue to gain monument to manufacture packaging boxes, envelopes and other formats, which will then create a conducive environment for growth.
Some of the leading manufacturers are increasingly focusing on sustainable solutions to introduce a novel range of equipment packaging. For instance, in 2020, Henkle, a leading chemical and consumer goods company, announced the expansion of recyclable paper packaging RE range with the launch of heat seal coating.
Regionally, North America will remain a highly lucrative market, driven by impressive developments witnessed in the U.S chemicals sector and presence of robust capacity for export in the packaging machinery.
"Leading market players are focusing on expanding their global footprint. Therefore, they are undertaking acquisitions, partnerships and business expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market," says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Takeaways from Cohesive Automated Equipment Market Survey
- North America market for cohesive automated equipment is estimated to account for over 60% of total market share by the end of 2031.
- India will remain a lucrative market, expanding at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period.
- Based on application, cohesive packaging equipment for FMCG is projected to account for over 70% of total sales.
- The global cohesive automated equipment market is projected to grow at nearly 7% CAGR through 2031.
- The global market for cohesive automated equipment totalled US$ 155 Bn between 2016 and 2020.
Key Drivers
- Rising e-commerce industry is boding well for the growth of the market.
- Increasing automation and technological advancements are supporting the market growth.
Key Restraints
- High integration and switching costs associated with automated material handling equipment may hamper market sales.
- Lack of skilled labour is limiting the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
Cohesive automated equipment manufacturers are undertaking acquisitions and business expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market.
For instance, in 2019, Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) announced the acquisition of Automated Packaging Syatems, Inc (APS), a leading producer of highly-reliable, automated bagging systems. The acquisition of APS aligns with the SEEs goal focused at doubling their innovation rate over the next five years.
In 2020, American Packaging Corporation launched an all-PE, high barrier, innovative cold seal flow wrap package that is convenient for the front of store drop-off recycle streams.
Some of the leading players operating in the cohesive automated equipment market profiled by Fact.MR are:
- Accutech Packaging Inc.
- American Packaging Capital
- IPS Packaging & Automation
- Pregis Innovative Packaging Inc.
- Marsh Automation Pvt. Ltd.
- Huges Enterprise
- Sealed Air Packaging
- Vibgyor Technplus
- Westrock Company
- TPC Packaging Solutions
More Valuable Insights on Cohesive Automated Equipment Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global cohesive automated equipment market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. the survey reveals growth projections on cohesive automated equipment market with detailed segmentation:
- By Machine Type
- Tabletop Cohesive Automated Equipment
- Mini Cold Sealing Machines Cohesive Automated Equipment
- System Packaging Model 200 (for low volume)
- System Packaging Model 4500 (for high volume)
- By Application
- Cohesive Packaging Equipment for Books & Media
- Cohesive Packaging Equipment for Apparel & Soft Goods
- Cohesive Packaging Equipment for E-commerce packaging
- Cohesive Packaging Equipment for Consumer durables
- Cohesive Packaging Equipment for FMCG/ Retail
Key Questions Covered in the Cohesive Automated Equipment Market Report
- The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for cohesive automated equipment market between 2021 and 2031
- The report offers insight into cohesive automated equipment demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031
- Cohesive automated equipment market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others
- Cohesive automated equipment market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
