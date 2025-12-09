Coheso Introduces AI Agents That Accelerate Legal Workflows

Agentic Expansion Delivers Integrated Workflows, Faster Turnaround Times, and AI-powered Collaboration for Legal and Business Teams

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coheso, the AI-native legal front door and work management platform for in-house legal and compliance teams, today announced the launch of its new integrated agentic functionality. Custom agents can now be assigned to incoming business requests to generate first-pass reviews based on business inputs and legal resources, enabling legal teams to automate the application of AI to all work flowing through the department.

This powerful enhancement was deployed with ease of use and flexibility in mind. Agents can be configured to consider playbooks, examples, and guidance. When preconfigured agents are pointed at incoming business requests, they become collaborative engines acting on legal and business inputs simultaneously. This creates a system where even complex work can advance on its own, which improves speed, consistency, and visibility across the organization.

"Legal teams are ready for AI to do more than provide summaries or suggestions on a one-off basis," said Ned Gannon, CEO and Co-founder of Coheso. "They need technology that can take consistent action in a controlled and auditable way. Our integrated agents turn structured business inputs into real progress on legal work. This allows legal teams to maintain oversight while giving the business a faster, more reliable path to resolution."

Coheso's legal front door and work management platform has long provided legal and compliance teams with a universal gateway to capture, triage, and resolve all incoming questions and requests regardless of where they originate. Routine inquiries are answered automatically with AI responses grounded in company-specific documents and policies, while more complex work is prioritized and routed to the legal team with full context. AI-response rules can be enabled to escalate certain inquiries to the legal team and further refine AI responses at the document level.

The new agentic capabilities extend this foundation to keep attorneys focused on high-value work while maintaining full control over outcomes. Behind the scenes, each request is handled by an agentic planning layer that operates like a project manager for complex legal questions. It breaks a query into focused steps and then routes each step to the appropriate AI capability, whether that's a search specialist that scans across all documents to answer a specific question, an analyzer module that reviews each document and aggregates the results, or a deep-review engine that examines agreements and policies to generate summaries, assess risks, and complete compliance checks.

The release follows recent discussion of Coheso's new agentic features at its 2025 Pittsburgh Legal AI Summit, hosted in collaboration with the Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship at Carnegie Mellon University. The event brought together researchers, academics, and legal leaders to examine how AI is being applied in real-world legal environments. Coheso discussed agents as part of a broader conversation about the past and future of legal AI, the acceleration of legal work inside AI-adopting enterprises, the role of legal ops in shaping AI implementations, and AI advances and challenges in the legal domain.

Demos are available upon request through the company's website at https://www.coheso.ai .

About Coheso

Coheso is an AI-native legal front door and work management platform for in-house legal and compliance teams. The platform combines centralized intake, including automated responses to routine questions, an efficient workflow for complex cross-functional tasks, and new agentic capabilities that enable work to move forward automatically. Headquartered in New York, the company is backed by leading venture capital firms including Tola Capital, Crew Capital, Character, and FirsthandVC, as well as Carnegie Mellon University.

