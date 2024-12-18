COHN & DUSSI ATTORNEYS NAMED TO BOSTON MAGAZINE'S TOP LAWYERS LIST FOR 2024

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi, a distinguished full-service law firm with its principal office in Boston, is proud to announce that five of its attorneys have been recognized as Top Lawyers by Boston magazine for 2024. This prestigious accolade is a testament to the firm's commitment to excellence and the outstanding expertise of its attorneys.

The following Cohn & Dussi attorneys have been honored as Top Lawyers for 2024:

Boston magazine's Top Lawyers List honors lawyers across Greater Boston who exemplify excellence in their fields, as selected by their peers.

About Cohn & Dussi

Cohn & Dussi is a full-service law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., and Providence, RI, that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their clients' complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of 30 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Lazarczyk, LAZ PR

Tel: 617.838.7327 or [email protected]

SOURCE Cohn & Dussi