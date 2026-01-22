Cohn & Dussi Expands into South Florida, Strengthening Full-Service Support for Financial Services and Equipment Finance Clients

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn & Dussi, LLC, a full-service law firm headquartered in Boston with a growing national practice, has expanded its practice into South Florida, effective January 1, 2026.

The expansion reflects the firm's continued growth and enhances its ability to support clients nationwide across transactional, litigation, workout, restructuring, and insolvency matters.

As part of this change, the firm has added Howard S. Toland and James J. Webb as partners to lead its Florida practice, bringing deep regional experience and strong alignment with the firm's practical, results-driven approach.

Howard S. Toland is a seasoned commercial trial lawyer with decades of experience representing financial institutions and financial services companies in complex commercial litigation, secured lending disputes, and creditor-related matters. His practice spans Florida state and federal courts, as well as multiple federal jurisdictions.

James J. Webb focuses his practice on representing financial services and equipment finance clients in commercial litigation, bankruptcy, foreclosure, equipment lessor rights, and appellate matters. He has extensive experience handling matters involving significant issues in creditor and equipment finance law in Florida.

"Florida is a critical market for many of our clients," said Lewis J. Cohn, Managing Partner at Cohn & Dussi, LLC. "Adding Howard and Jim strengthens our ability to serve clients with Florida-based matters while maintaining the efficiency, responsiveness, and value-driven service our clients expect from us across jurisdictions."

Cohn & Dussi, LLC represents banks, alternative lenders, and equipment finance and leasing companies across a growing national footprint.

Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

About Cohn & Dussi

Cohn & Dussi is a full-service law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., and Boca Raton, Fla., that offers clients comprehensive, customized solutions to their complex business challenges. Attorneys in the firm offer extensive experience in collections and workouts, creditors' rights, commercial litigation, leasing, bankruptcy, corporate and finance law, construction law, and real estate transactions. Over the course of nearly 30 years, Cohn & Dussi has built long-term relationships with its clients, solving problems using a team approach and leveraging a national network of attorneys in all 50 states. Learn more at cohnanddussi.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Lazarczyk

LAZ PR

Tel: 617.838.7327 or [email protected]

SOURCE Cohn & Dussi