Cohn Media Announces Enhanced Pathway for Addiction Treatment & Drug Rehab Marketing / SEO

PHOENIX, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohn Media is an addiction treatment marketing agency that helps drug addiction rehab facilities get in touch with people in need of their services through online and offline marketing campaigns. Cohn Media has helped addiction recovery centers reach the top of Google for highly competitive keywords and benefit from organic traffic. This Phoenix SEO company focuses 85% of its time on marketing for drug rehabs and healthcare businesses.

Chris Cohn, Founder of Scottsdale Recovery Center and Arizona Addiction Recovery Center, was tired of paying third-party marketing companies to run his SEO and online marketing campaigns for the rehabs he owns. Over a course of five years, he learned everything himself, including advanced SEO techniques, website development, backlink campaigns, Google ads (via Legit Script) and everything else that affected his online marketing presence. Soon, Chris' rehabs dominated the first page of Google, and he was ecstatic being able to help more people find sobriety. He turned that expertise into an SEO agency in Phoenix called Cohn Media.

Cohn goes on to say, "Google is the main driver of traffic to almost all websites. It's the first place your clients and their loved ones will hunt for help. We utilize our extensive years of industry experience, including owning two of Arizona's most successful drug rehab centers for 15 years. Our results speak for themselves. We have perfected the art of drug rehab SEO, which is one of the most competitive industries in the country."

Cohn Media enables addiction recovery clinics to develop a solid foundation for sustained growth and creating a reputation as the go-to clinic in a targeted area for addiction recovery. "Drug rehab marketing is an ultra-specialized niche, and it takes not only an experienced drug rehab SEO agency to handle your marketing campaigns but an actual owner of drug rehabs to ensure your maximizing your marketing dollars. That's what you get with Cohn Media. Not only will I get your rehab to dominate Google and fill your beds, you can lean on me regarding running your center most effectively," says Cohn. With proven strategies that work, this addiction treatment marketing agency can create customized marketing plans that consider factors such as the intended audience's location, type of service offered, budget, etc. Its offerings are of particular value for startups that wish to settle down quickly, engage with a responsive audience, and generate revenue without committing mistakes that new rehab centers commonly make.

