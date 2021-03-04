Cohort Sistas Launches '3.1% Campaign' For Advancing Doctoral Education for Black Women

MOUNT ARLINGTON, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohort Sistas, a non-profit digital community that supports Black women pursuing research doctorates, announces the launch of its first fundraising campaign — the 3.1% Campaign.Through March, the 3.1% campaign will bring awareness to Black women's underrepresentation among awarded doctoral degrees in the US, which stands at a meager 3.1%. With the goal of increasing the percentage to 5% by 2030, the 3.1% Campaign will help Cohort Sistas fund its mission and supply much-needed resources, mentorship programs, and an active community for Black women pursuing doctoral education.

Cohort Sistas

"With the first of March marking the intersection of Black History Month and Women's History Month, today is an incredibly timely moment to launch our 3.1% Campaign for Black women's education," said Dr. Ijeoma Kola, Founder and Executive Director of Cohort Sistas. "I started Cohort Sistas in the summer of 2020 — several months into the pandemic, in the midst of racial reckoning, and exactly one year after I successfully defended my dissertation — because I lacked a network of support and mentorship from women who looked like me during my own doctoral journey. We aim to raise $31,000 in 31 days, which will greatly support our work to increase the representation of Black women earning doctoral degrees."

Individuals can support the 3.1% Campaign by purchasing 3.1% apparel, donating to the 3.1% fund, or engaging in the conversation through the hashtag #3point1percent on Instagram and Twitter.

For more information about Cohort Sistas and the 3.1% Campaign, visit www.cohortsistas.com.

About Cohort Sistas

Cohort Sistas is a non-profit digital global community that supports Black women pursuing research doctorates by providing professional development resources, mentorship matching, and a community of support. Since its founding in July of 2020, Cohort Sistas has grown to a network of over 1,300 members from more than 40 countries who study everything from cancer biology to the sociology of Black girlhood. Cohort Sistas programs, podcast, and partnerships improve access to doctoral programs for Black women, help current students better navigate their academic and professional journeys, and provide an inter-generational community-centered support system and networking community.

