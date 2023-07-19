Coil Coatings Market size to grow by USD 1,918.55 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing demand for sustainable products and processes drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coil coatings market size is set to grow by USD 1,918.55 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Growing demand for sustainable products and processes is a major factor driving the market growth. Coil coating is widely acknowledged as the most eco-friendly method for painting metal, as it minimizes chemical, water, energy, and waste usage while reducing volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. It is considered the optimal technology for metal painting. The industry is observing a rising inclination towards pre-painted products, which have a lower environmental impact compared to post-painted alternatives, as verified by independent lifecycle assessments. Pre-painted metal delivers superior performance across various applications, consistently outperforming post-painted metal in terms of durability, corrosion protection, and aesthetics, despite utilizing a thin paint film. This translates to reduced maintenance and replacement needs. The continuous coil coating process employed in pre-painted metal ensures exceptional quality control and reduces pollution compared to batch or post-painting techniques. Pre-painted metals adhere to the latest VOC emission and effluent release standards, making them the preferred choice for diverse applications. The growing demand for sustainable products and processes is projected to propel the global coil coatings market's growth during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

The coil coatings market covers the following areas:

Coil Coatings Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Coil Coatings Market Trends

The development of cutting-edge coatings is an emerging trend shaping market growth. In the past three decades, significant advancements have been made in advanced continuous coil coating technology, leading to impressive progress. Previously, standard business expenses in the fabrication process included cost overruns, paint waste, ingot scrap, and long turnaround times. However, with the advent of advanced coil coating technology, these concerns have become irrelevant. The latest state-of-the-art coatings, such as Reynobond with EcoClean and Reynobond Design Line, have further enhanced the industry. These coatings have improved the quality of finished products while also being cost-effective, efficient, and environmentally friendly. For instance, EcoClean, when applied to architectural painted aluminum composite material (ACM), offers two significant solutions for the painted metal market. It possesses self-cleaning properties and aids in air purification. The hydrophilic surface of the coating allows water to remove debris and dirt, while the photocatalytic surface degrades and eliminates organic dirt and airborne smog when exposed to sunlight. By combining oxygen and water molecules, the titanium dioxide (TiO2) particles in the coating produce powerful oxidizers. To ensure the preservation of organic pigments during application, the coating is applied over a barrier coat. EcoClean has the potential to reduce the overall maintenance costs of buildings and enhance the effectiveness of reflective coatings. Therefore, the advancements in state-of-the-art coil coatings represent a growing trend that will drive the growth of the global coil coatings market during the forecast period.

Major Coil Coatings Market Challenge

Significant release of pollutants during coil coatings processes is a significant challenge hindering market growth. Water plays a crucial role in various stages of the coil coating process. Water-based alkaline cleaners are commonly employed for cleaning purposes to eliminate oil and dirt, while acid pickling solutions are occasionally used to remove oxides and corrosion. Following the cleaning process, the strip is rinsed with water to remove excess and used solutions in most chemical conversion coating processes. Additionally, water is used to cool the strip after painting, preventing the organic coating from burning or charring, and subsequently, the strip is dried in an oven. The characteristics of the wastewater generated during coil coating can vary depending on factors such as the base material and the chosen cleaning and chemical conversion coating processes. During wastewater treatment, the sludge produced often contains significant amounts of toxic metals, posing a potential environmental hazard. The release of substantial amounts of pollutants during coil coating processes presents a significant challenge to the growth of the global coil coatings market during the forecast period.

Coil Coatings Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by resin type (polyester, plastisol, siliconized polyester, fluoropolymer, and others), end-user (building and construction, automotive, appliance, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the polyester segment will be significant during the forecast period. TPolyester coatings play a significant role in various industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace due to their excellent properties including mechanical strength, impact resistance, UV resistance, and chemical resistance. These coatings are often used in waterborne, high-solids, low-VOC, and powder coating applications. In the coil coating process, the polyester resins used typically have low molecular weights and require cross-linking to form functional films. Unlike thermosetting acrylics, thermosetting polyesters exhibit superior metal adhesion and impact resistance. Common diols such as neopentyl glycol, propylene glycol, butane diol, or 1,6 hexane diol are used in polyester resins, while the diacids can be a combination of aromatic and linear aliphatic diacids or dianhydrides. Aminoplast crosslinkers like melamine or blocked isocyanates are employed to cure the coil coatings quickly at high temperatures. The growing demand for coil coatings is expected to drive the growth of the polyester segment in the global market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Akzo Nobel NV

Allnex Management GmbH

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Beckers Group

BlueScope Steel Ltd.

Bulk Chemicals Inc.

Cabot Corp.

Covestro AG

Englert Inc.

Euramax

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Material Sciences Corp.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Northern Coatings and Chemical Co.

PPG Industries Inc.

Salchi Metalcoat Srl

The Sherwin Williams Co.

Wacker Chemie AG

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers coil coating such as TRINAR, CERAM-A-STAR E, and ACRA -BOND ULTRA.

The company offers coil coating such as TRINAR, CERAM-A-STAR E, and -BOND ULTRA. Beckers Group - The company offers coil coating such as Gardo Protect.

The company offers coil coating such as Gardo Protect. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - The company offers coil coating such as Durapon 70, Ceranamel XT-40S, and DuraAcryl.

Coil Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 1918.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Allnex Management GmbH, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Beckers Group, BlueScope Steel Ltd., Bulk Chemicals Inc., Cabot Corp., Covestro AG, Englert Inc., Euramax, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Material Sciences Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Northern Coatings and Chemical Co., PPG Industries Inc., Salchi Metalcoat Srl, The Sherwin Williams Co., Wacker Chemie AG, and BASF SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

