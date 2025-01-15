Coil Coatings Market to Grow by USD 2.1 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Building & Construction Demand; AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global coil coatings market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.1 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from building and construction sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing number of mergers and acquisitions among vendors. However, volatility in raw material prices of coil coatings poses a challenge. Key market players include Akzo Nobel NV, Allnex GMBH, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Beckers Group, BlueScope Steel Ltd., Bulk Chemicals Inc., Cabot Corp., Covestro AG, Englert Inc., Euramax, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Material Sciences Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Northern Coatings and Chemical Co., PPG Industries Inc., Salchi Metalcoat Srl, The Sherwin Williams Co., and Wacker Chemie AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coil Coatings Market 2025-2029

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2025-2029 Base Year 2024 Historic Data 2019 - 2023 Segment Covered Resin Type (Polyester, Plastisol, Siliconized polyester, Fluoropolymer, and Others), End-user (Building and construction, Automotive, Appliances, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Allnex GMBH, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Beckers Group, BlueScope Steel Ltd., Bulk Chemicals Inc., Cabot Corp., Covestro AG, Englert Inc., Euramax, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Material Sciences Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Northern Coatings and Chemical Co., PPG Industries Inc., Salchi Metalcoat Srl, The Sherwin Williams Co., and Wacker Chemie AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The coil coating market is witnessing significant trends in the paint industry. Industrial facilities are increasingly using high-performance polymer coatings for metal surfaces, providing superior corrosion resistance and UV radiation protection. Technological advancements in coil coating application technologies offer alternative products to traditional paints, such as water-based formulations and sustainable coating solutions. Environmentally friendly initiatives, including recycling programs and low-VOC content, are gaining popularity. Statutory regulations and consumer preferences drive the demand for eco-friendly coil coatings in infrastructure projects, such as buildings, roofing, and cladding. Harsh weather conditions, including UV rays, are major challenges for coil coatings. Coating solutions for steel, automakers, home appliances, and other industries must meet stringent performance standards. Federal agencies and environmental regulations require coated steel and pre-painted products to meet energy savings, insulation, and efficiency goals. Innovation in coil coating formulations, including superior quality finishes and surface chemistry, extends the lifespan of structures and improves aesthetics. Coil coating solutions for composite panels, reactors, armatures, transformers, pipelines, and metal roofing offer superior protection against harsh weather and toxic substances. Building codes and consumer demands for sustainable coating formulations continue to drive market growth.

The coil coatings market is witnessing significant growth strategies from key players to expand their product offerings and capture larger market shares. These strategies include acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. Notable companies are actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen their business in the global coil coatings market. For instance, BlueScope's recent acquisition of Cornerstone Building Brands' coil coatings business is a strategic move to enhance product diversification and cater to various end-user sectors, such as automotive, building and construction, and appliances. This acquisition will enable BlueScope to broaden its customer base and expand its geographical reach. Other prominent players in the market are expected to follow suit, aiming to fortify their market position and capitalize on the growing demand for coil coatings.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The Coil Coatings Market faces several challenges in the industrial sector. Paint and metal industries use coil coatings for cladding, roofing, and pre-painted steel in infrastructure projects. However, UV radiation and harsh weather conditions can affect the performance of these high-performance polymer coatings. Industrial facilities require alternative products with superior quality finishes and longer lifespans. Technological advancements in coil coating application processes, such as water-based formulations and sustainable coating solutions, address these needs. Environmental regulations, including low-VOC content and recycling programs, are driving the market towards more eco-friendly solutions. Consumer preferences for energy savings and sustainability goals also impact the demand for coil coatings in buildings and construction. Federal agencies and statutory regulations mandate corrosion resistance and VOC emissions reduction in coil coatings for various applications, including automakers, home appliances, and reactors. Coil coating solutions must meet these requirements while maintaining efficiency and aesthetics. Innovation in coil coating technologies continues to address challenges, such as toxic substance reduction and reactors' efficiency. Coil coatings are essential for industries dealing with metal roofing, wall cladding, and composite panels, as they provide a superior quality finish and contribute to the structures' lifespan.

Coil coatings are produced using binders and solvents as their primary components. Resins serve as the fundamental raw materials for creating binders. The pricing fluctuations of these raw materials directly influence the cost of coil coatings. For instance, an increase in the cost of resins compels manufacturers to raise the price of their final product. Various factors contribute to the rise in raw material prices, including high demand-to-supply ratios, taxes, duties, tariffs, and production disruptions in iron ore mining. To mitigate the impact of these price fluctuations, key players in the market are procuring raw materials before scheduled production to maintain a controllable price and product mix.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This coil coatings market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Resin Type 1.1 Polyester

1.2 Plastisol

1.3 Siliconized polyester

1.4 Fluoropolymer

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Building and construction

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Appliances

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America Country

US, China , Germany , UK, Japan , India , France , South Korea , Canada , and Italy

1.1 Polyester- Coil coatings are an essential part of various industries, including construction, automotive, and aerospace. The majority of amorphous, linear, or branched polyester resins used in coating applications have low molecular weights and require cross-linking to form useful films. Compared to thermosetting acrylics, thermosetting polyesters offer better metal adhesion and impact resistance. Hydroxyl-terminated linear polyester polyols are the most popular type of polyester polyol used in coil coatings due to their flexibility and chemical resistance. Coil coatings are applied to metal coils before they are formed into shapes, making them an efficient pre-paint solution. Most coil polyester resins use diols like neopentyl glycol, propylene glycol, butane diol, or 1,6 hexane diols. The diacids of these resins can be a mixture of an aromatic diacid and a linear aliphatic diacid or a dianhydride of the latter. Coil coatings are cured quickly using aminoplast crosslinkers such as melamine or blocked isocyanates at high temperatures. The increasing demand for coil coatings is driving the growth of the polyester segment in the global coil coatings market. These coatings provide excellent mechanical, impact, UV, and chemical resistance when used in waterborne, high solids, low-VOC, and powder coatings. The flexibility, chemical resistance, and light stability of coil coatings make them an ideal choice for various industries.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2025-2029) and historic data (2019 - 2023)

Research Analysis

The coil coating market refers to the production and application of protective and decorative coatings on steel and aluminum coils. These coatings are subsequently used to manufacture prepainted metal panels for various applications such as architectural, industrial, and automotive. Coil coating materials include resins, solvents, pigments, and additives. Coil coating services include application, curing, and slitting. Coil coating suppliers and manufacturers provide raw materials and finished products to customers. Government agencies set regulations for coil coating industry to ensure safety, sustainability, and performance standards. Coil coating technology continues to evolve, offering benefits such as innovation, flexibility, durability, and resistance to harsh environments. Coil coating applications include roofing, wall cladding, transportation, and appliances. Coil coating supply chain involves multiple stakeholders, including coil coating processors, converters, and end-users. Coil coating sustainability and safety are critical considerations for the industry, with ongoing research focusing on reducing VOC emissions and improving worker safety. Coil coating performance and standards are continually evaluated to meet evolving market demands. Coil coating development is driven by factors such as increasing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient coatings, and advancements in coating technology.

Market Research Overview

The coil coatings market encompasses high-performance polymer coatings applied to industrial facilities and various products, including metal, cladding, steel, and pre-painted steel. Technological advancements in this industry focus on UV radiation resistance, alternative products, and environmentally friendly solutions. Infrastructure projects, such as buildings, bridges, and transportation systems, require coil coatings for corrosion resistance and superior quality finishes. Harsh weather conditions, including UV rays and extreme temperatures, necessitate the use of coil coatings for energy savings and durability. Industrial applications include reactors, armatures, transformers, pipelines, and metal roofing. Consumer preferences for low-VOC content and sustainability goals have led to the development of sustainable coating formulations, water-based formulations, and recycling programs. Legislation and statutory regulations drive the adoption of coil coatings in industries, including federal agencies and automakers, to meet environmental regulations and reduce VOC emissions. Coil coatings offer superior aesthetics, lifespan, and color-coated coils for various applications, including roofing, wall cladding, and appliances. Innovation in surface chemistry and processes continues to expand the potential uses and benefits of coil coatings.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Resin Type

Polyester



Plastisol



Siliconized Polyester



Fluoropolymer



Others

End-user

Building And Construction



Automotive



Appliances



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio