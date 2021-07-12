Coiled Partner Program launches with key Python ecosystem partners: Prefect, MetroStar, and Quansight.

Coiled, which scales Python to the cloud for data professionals, launches a new Partner Program. Tweet this

Prefect , the global leader in dataflow automation, previously used Dask to scale data workloads. Now Prefect customers can use Coiled to scale computationally intensive data workload tasks on the cloud.

"The Prefect/Coiled strategic partnership provides a more streamlined experience for our users, community, and customers," said Jeremiah Lowin, CEO/founder of Prefect. "Our collective teams are working together to provide a wide range of deliverables that will help companies more easily manage, orchestrate, and execute their workflows."

MetroStar 's partnership with Coiled expands its commitment to support data scientists building high-impact bespoke applications in the cloud.

"MetroStar is proud to partner with Coiled to promote the extensive open-source and scientific community. Together, we are committed to continuing the important work of fostering critical insights for the development, delivery, and support of innovative technologies," said Hussain Sultan, Director of Artificial Intelligence at MetroStar.

Additionally, Quansight has partnered with Coiled to further its mission to provide expert-level services for businesses that want to implement — or improve — their data science workflows with the latest open-source software.

"We look forward to partnering with Coiled to ensure Dask continues to grow as a trusted backbone for scaling data science and machine learning workflows," said Travis Oliphant, CEO/CTO, Quansight.

About Coiled

Coiled scales Python to the cloud for data professionals. Based on Dask, the leading Python-native solution for distributed computing, Coiled has hosted more than 100M tasks. It's used by Capital One, Anthem Health, and the Air Force to solve challenges in business, research, and science. Coiled was founded in 2020 by Matthew Rocklin, the initial author of Dask. Founded by the initial author of Dask, Coiled is on a mission to create a platform that gives Data Scientists the power of the cloud and machine learning, freeing them from today's limitations so they can solve important problems.

About Prefect

As the global leader in dataflow automation, Prefect provides a new dataflow automation platform that reduces engineering time and removes headaches for data engineers and data scientists by automating pipelines and workflows of any complexity. Prefect does so without ever seeing its customers' code to ensure privacy and security while providing visibility into what's running and where issues may arise.

About MetroStar

MetroStar is a leading IT services provider for the public sector. For over two decades, MetroStar has powered innovation by maintaining an unwavering commitment to putting people at the center of every solution. The solutions MetroStar develops integrate Human-Centered Design, DevOps, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and AI/ML capabilities to provide seamless delivery from ideation to production with no lapse in service. MetroStar is transforming the way organizations maximize their data by architecting and deploying scalable, cloud-native platforms that improve mission efficiency.

About Quansight

Quansight is a data science and analytics consulting firm specializing in open-source software. With a team that includes many creators and contributors to the very open-source libraries you depend on, Quansight is an ideal source of expert help with your data science needs. Quansight is led by Travis Oliphant, who founded Anaconda, NumFOCUS, and PyData and authored or led the creation of the foundational Python ecosystem packages NumPy, SciPy, Numba, and Conda.

SOURCE Coiled

Related Links

coiled.io

