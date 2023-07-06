CoImmune Announces Publication of Review of Clinical Development Program for CMN-001 in Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma

News provided by

CoImmune, Inc.

06 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

- CMN-001 is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy electroporated with autologous tumor RNA -

- Phase 2b clinical trial combines CMN-001 with first-line checkpoint inhibition therapy and second line lenvatinib/everolimus -

DURHAM, N.C., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoImmune, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company working to redefine cancer treatment using best-in-class cellular immunotherapies, today announced the publication of a review of the company's clinical development program evaluating CMN-001, a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy electroporated with autologous tumor RNA to treat metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC). The review is published in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics, a peer-reviewed journal sponsored by the International Society for Vaccines.

"Engineering dendritic cells to treat cancer is a long sought-after goal for cell-based immunotherapies," said Charles Nicolette, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CoImmune. "CMN-001 is specifically designed to elicit an adaptive T-cell response against the antigens present in the patient's own tumor tissue. With more than two decades of clinical experience with CMN-001, we are implementing lessons learned for a new study that reflects the changing landscape of therapies available to treat mRCC. We have an exciting opportunity to combine and sequence therapies with three distinct mechanisms of action and look forward to advancing this development program."

The publication, titled, "A review of the clinical experience with CMN-001, a tumor RNA loaded dendritic cell immunotherapy for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma," reviews the early clinical development of CMN-001, including a previously completed multicenter Phase 3 clinical trial that demonstrated synergy between CMN-001 and an mTOR blocker, everolimus, in a retrospective data analysis.

CoImmune has designed an ongoing randomized Phase 2b clinical trial that builds on the mechanism of action of CMN-001 and underlying immune and clinical outcomes observed. In this trial, CMN-001 is being combined with first-line checkpoint inhibition therapy and second line lenvatinib/everolimus in poor-risk mRCC patients. The trial is actively recruiting with plans to enroll 90 patients.

"Clinical trials employing antigen-loaded dendritic cells have been shown to be safe and provide positive clinical benefit in small proportions of patients, and we are looking for ways to improve the overall efficacy to attain durable clinical responses," said Mark DeBenedette, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development of CoImmune. "Based on the surprising benefit of everolimus as a subsequent second-line therapy revealed in a retrospective analysis of more than 90 patients - a benefit that only manifested if subjects were administered CMN-001 - we have a rationale for evaluating this combination further in poor-risk mRCC patients who have limited treatment options today."

About CoImmune, Inc.
CoImmune is a privately held, clinical stage immuno-oncology company that will redefine cancer treatment using best-in-class cellular immunotherapies. Our allogeneic CAR-CIK technology platform for liquid and solid tumors is a variation on CAR-T therapy that promises enhanced efficacy with greatly reduced toxicity. Our autologous RNA-loaded dendritic cell technology for solid tumors uses amplified total tumor mRNA to program highly engineered dendritic cells to generate immune responses against neoantigens without the need to identify them. For more information visit www.coimmune.com.

Investor Contact:
Lori Harrelson
Chief Financial Officer
CoImmune, Inc.
[email protected] 

Media Contact:
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
[email protected]
212-253-8881

SOURCE CoImmune, Inc.

Also from this source

CoImmune Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Demonstrating Efficacy and Specificity of CAR-CIK Cells in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

CoImmune Obtains License to Target DLL3 with IL-18 Armored CAR Technology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.