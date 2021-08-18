Coin Cloud Adds Cardano (ADA) and Other Top-Performing Coins to Their Digital Currency Machines

Cardano, SushiSwap, Celsius, and 1inch, are now part of Coin Cloud's growing list of more than 30 top digital currencies. Other popular cryptocurrency options supported by the company include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, several US-dollar stablecoins and numerous DeFi tokens.

"The addition of Cardano to Coin Cloud digital currency machines means our users have access to another one of the world's most popular cryptocurrencies," said Chris McAlary, CEO of Coin Cloud. "Cardano and the other coins we've added have strong communities and are a perfect fit for our clients as we continue to give them new options within the crypto-space to get involved and expand their portfolio of coins."

Coin Cloud continues to further its goal of providing a national, easy-to-access gateway to digital currencies for investors, enthusiasts and communities of all sizes seeking financial services. The company now has more than 3,000 digital currency machines deployed throughout the United States and Brazil.

Coin Cloud's strategy behind the efficient and incomparable rollout of its digital currency machines is to stay ahead of the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies by creating a seamless customer experience. This includes the ability to buy and sell various currencies with cash at any of their DCMs and utilize Coin Cloud's free mobile wallet to manage, store, buy or sell from anywhere in the world.

The locations of all 3,000 Coin Cloud DCMs can be found at www.coin.cloud/dcms . For more information on Coin Cloud, visit www.coin.cloud or follow Coin Cloud on Twitter at @CoinCloudDCM .

About Coin Cloud:

Coin Cloud is an industry-leading digital currency machine (DCM) company founded in 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 3,000 locations nationwide, Coin Cloud is the world's largest and fastest-growing network of two-way DCMs, the next generation of the Bitcoin ATM. Coin Cloud is the only national operator with 100% two-way DCMs that empower you to quickly and easily buy and sell 30+ virtual currencies spanning six categories. You can find your nearest Coin Cloud DCM at www.coin.cloud/dcms

