COIN Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Coinbase Global, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COIN).

Class Period: April 14, 2021 – July 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2024

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) In 2020, after investigation, the FCA had deemed efforts by CBPL to prevent criminals from using its platform, to be inadequate; (2) as a result, the FCA reached an agreement with CBPL, which put requirements in place that were designed to prevent high risk customers from using CBPL's platform; (3) CBPL then breached that agreement, which resulted in 13,416 high risk individuals receiving services; (4) the foregoing resulted in an undisclosed heightened regulatory risk; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

