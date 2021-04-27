Coin Metrics and KPMG Strategic Offering Signs First Hedge Fund Client

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm, and Coin Metrics Inc., the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, today announced a new customer for their combined offering, FARUM™. Strix Leviathan , a crypto investment manager powered by a sophisticated proprietary trading platform, will integrate FARUM into its trading technology.

FARUM is a new way to approach blockchain network risk management. Through its enterprise-grade API, FARUM allows customers to get a streaming data feed on the health of individual blockchains.

Strix Leviathan's proprietary algorithmic trading strategies are already optimized for volatile market conditions to mitigate against risk and market drawdowns. Now, Strix Leviathan can further mitigate risks by monitoring abnormalities across the underlying blockchains of individual assets in all fund investment vehicles.

"The frontier market of digital assets is replete with trading opportunities but features unique risks and challenges. We see the FARUM solution as a risk management tool that will help us with early identification of technical risks like network attacks, double spends, blockchain forks, or other abnormalities," said Nico Cordeiro, Strix Leviathan Chief Investment Officer.

Following FARUM's recent momentum, including a partnership with BitGo, Strix Leviathan marks its first customer in the hedge fund space. With over three years of experience actively managing a portfolio of digital assets and a heavy focus on compliance and transparency, Strix Leviathan can benefit from the insights FARUM provides into these markets.

"The digital currency asset class continues to move at a breakneck speed and investment managers need to keep pace with the change," said Tim Rice, Coin Metrics Chief Executive Officer. "FARUM harnesses key data and over 40 key risk indicators to help firms like Strix Leviathan better protect client capital through a holistic and real-time network risk management approach."

"The cryptoeconomy requires trusted data and insights for adoption. FARUM presents a new level of public blockchain intelligence that is transforming institutional risk management in public blockchain. It is of no surprise that it is gaining momentum with hedge funds like Strix Leviathan," said Sam Wyner, co-lead KPMG Cryptoasset Services.

For more information on FARUM, please visit: https://coinmetrics.io/farum/ .

About Coin Metrics, Inc:

Coin Metrics is the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, offering network data, market data, index and network risk solutions to the most prestigious institutions touching crypto assets.

Coin Metrics was founded in 2017 as an open-source project to determine the economic significance of public blockchains. Today, we expand on that original purpose to empower people and institutions to make informed crypto financial decisions. We aim to usher the world's premier financial institutions into crypto with the most trusted data and insights.

FARUM™ and ATLAS™ are the newest offerings in Coin Metrics' crypto intelligence suite.

About Strix Leviathan

Strix Leviathan is a cryptocurrency investment manager that provides actively managed exposure to the digital asset markets. The firm applies machine learning to develop proprietary algorithmic trading strategies, which are optimized for volatile market conditions to mitigate against risk and market drawdowns. Through Strix Leviathan, investors can gain secure and diverse exposure to digital assets. For more information visit strixleviathan.com and follow @strixleviathan .

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 147 countries and territories and has more than 219,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities.

The data and information presented are for informational purposes only. Nothing contained herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice nor is it to be relied on in making an investment or other decision. The information provided should not be viewed as a current or past recommendation or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy.

