Coin Metrics Expands Team with Top Industry Talent

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coin Metrics, the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, today announced two new leadership hires: Bruce Traan as Chief Index Officer and Shmuel Bulka as General Counsel. These hires come on the heels of the announcement that Coin Metrics completed its SOC 2 Type I review. Combined, these moves cement Coin Metrics' position in the institutional crypto data space.

"I am thrilled to announce the addition of such high caliber talent to our team. Both Shmuel and Bruce represent the best in the industry and are a wonderful complement to our already amazingly talented group," said Tim Rice, Coin Metrics' CEO. "They have hit the ground running to bring significant value to our clients and partners."

Bruce Traan will assume responsibility for all of Coin Metrics indexing efforts, including index licensing, calculation, and administration services. Bruce joins Coin Metrics from Cboe Global Markets (Cboe) where he was Global Head of Indexes. Cboe is the largest US options exchange and creator of listed options and is well known for the VIX Index. Bruce was at Cboe for over 15 years. Over those years, CBOE has been at the forefront of expanding global index calculations and ideation for derivatives-based strategy indexes and benchmarks.

Shmuel Bulka likewise joins Coin Metrics as an industry leader in his field. He will assume responsibility for Coin Metrics' legal activities. He was previously General Counsel for the Americas at both Refinitiv and Thomson Reuters where he was responsible for commercial contracting, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, internal investigations, and litigation.

As a result of significant recent growth and anticipated future growth, Coin Metrics is aggressively expanding its team across all levels and functions. Coin Metrics will continue to invest in its people. To see all Coin Metrics' open positions, visit their careers page.

Coin Metrics is the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, offering network data, market data, indexes and network risk solutions to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets.

Coin Metrics was founded in 2017 as an open-source project to determine the economic significance of public blockchains. Today, we expand on that original purpose to empower people and institutions to make informed crypto financial decisions. We aim to usher the world's premier financial institutions into crypto with the most trusted data and insights. For more information, visit www.coinmetrics.io.

