Coin Nations to host the 1st Global Crypto Market Making event

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coin Nations launches first "Coin Nations Summit 2021", virtually connecting industry leaders in the crypto space to discuss and share insights on global DeFi and NFT adoption enabling more exposure and opportunities in the field of decentralized digital economy of the future.

The Coin Nations Summit 2021 will take place on October 13th and 14th, bringing together key industry leaders from across the globe. The conference agenda will present a series of expert keynotes and interactive panel discussions exploring crypto, blockchain, as well as DeFi, CBDCs, NFT, and the future of the new world economy. Driven by the mission to empower crypto professionals and thought leaders, the event will provide a resourceful environment for attendees to explore the current opportunities and challenges inherent within the space.

"Coin Nations Summit 2021 is inspired by the immense success of the Bitcoin 2021 Conference that was hosted in Miami in June and inspired by the Mayor of Miami, Francis X. Suarez," said Nir Kouris, founder of Coin Nations. "Our upcoming event has received support from major global partners who participated in the Miami event. The Coin Nations Summit is an unprecedented extension of the typical conference scenario as we have created a true matchmaking service with our curated "Matchathon" smart AI-based platform; attendees will actively participate interactive discussions and join one-on-one virtual meetings. Coin Nations extends a warm welcome to all crypto and blockchain companies, DeFi initiatives and makers, VCs, investors, central banks, NFT creators, and all others involved in shaping this global economy."

The free to attend event will showcase unparalleled industry knowledge and unique insights by elite industry speakers from crypto, fintech, blockchain and DeFi, wallets and exchanges. Presenters include AJ Shanley, Vice President, Crypto at Visa, Dante Disparte, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy at Circle , Tim Draper, Venture capitalist, founder of Draper Associates, DFJ and the Draper Venture Network, a global network of venture capital funds, Kevin O'Leary, "Mr. Wonderful" in reality show "Shark Tank," investor at WonderFi,; Raphael Tetro, SVP Merchant Services at Nuvei; Alex Mashinsky, founder and CEO of Celsius; and Moon Pay CEO, Ivan Soto-Wright. Along side leading Crypto, Blockchain and NFT companies as Dapper Labs its flagship NBA Top Shot, Coinbase, Crypto.com, FTX, eToro, Nifty's, Bitcoin Magazine, Blockchain Association, CityCoins and investors in technology trends as web 3.0.

Coin Nations is a major supporter of the crypto and blockchain community and plans to create hybrid meetups, hackathons, and gatherings in global crypto hubs such as Miami, Tel Aviv, New York and other main global tech cities. A special Limited Edition NFT will be minted exclusively for the first time on the virtual summit and attendees will have the opportunity to get it.

For direct FREE RSVP, please visit https://next.brella.io/join/CoinNations2021, or visit the official LinkedIn Channel & Site: https://coinnations.com/.

About Coin Nations

Coin Nations is supported by powerful organizations including central banks and eminent industry dignitaries from regulators to government officials and policy makers. The organization has established partnerships with the top countries and innovation leaders paving the way in crypto and blockchain technology, such as the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and Israel. Within these 'Blockchain Bridges', agreements can be made on accelerating licensing processes and the exchange of information as well 'best practices' executed at policy and supervision level.

