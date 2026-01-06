Coin Theaters Launches a Creator-Owned Web3 Platform Unifying Crowdfunding, Streaming, and Fan Engagement

Creators retain ownership. Fans participate directly. Entertainment operates without gatekeepers.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coin Theaters today unveiled the official launch of CoinTheaters.com, a complimentary, creator-centric entertainment platform that seamlessly integrates crowdfunding, content streaming, and fan engagement into a cohesive ecosystem serving filmmakers, musicians, digital creators, streamers, independent and major studios, entertainment startups, and fans seeking direct participation in the creative process.

Coin Theaters is built to address a longstanding structural problem in entertainment: creators are forced to surrender ownership, control, or long-term upside in exchange for funding or distribution. By consolidating the full lifecycle of a creative project, funding, distribution, streaming and audience growth into one platform, Coin Theaters enables creators to build and monetize their work directly with their audience.

Unlike traditional crowdfunding platforms that end once a campaign closes or streaming platforms that take control after release, Coin Theaters allows creators to maintain ownership while engaging fans before, during, and after launch. This continuous, creator-driven model fosters deeper fan loyalty and provides fresh opportunities for monetization and community growth.

The platform harnesses the power of blockchain technology to guarantee transparent and unrestricted access, enabling creators to offer unique experiences such as exclusive content, special access, and active participation. The platform's native $CRE8 token, which is deployed on the Base network, fuels these experiences, acting as a utility mechanism for access and engagement, rather than serving as a financial or speculative instrument, thereby ensuring balanced revenue models.

"Coin Theaters was built to rethink how entertainment is created and shared," said David Paolo, CEO and Founder of Coin Theaters. "For too long, creators have been asked to trade ownership, transparency, and long-term upside for access and exposure controlled by systems they don't own. We built Coin Theaters to give creators a better path. One where they can fund their work, stream their content, and build real communities on their own terms, while fans directly support what they like. The result represents a more aligned and sustainable future for entertainment."

Independent filmmakers and producers

Musicians and music creators

Digital creators and storytellers

Entertainment startups and independent studios

Major production studios

Fans who want to support creators directly and early

Coin Theaters has officially launched and is now welcoming visitors. Creators and fans can join for free at https://www.cointheaters.com.

Coin Theaters is a creator-owned entertainment platform that combines crowdfunding, streaming, and fan engagement into a single ecosystem. Built for the modern creator economy, Coin Theaters enable artists and audiences to fund, release, and experience entertainment together, while preserving creator ownership and transparency.

