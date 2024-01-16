Coinage and TheStreet Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Award-Winning Crypto Content to Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinage , the first community-owned crypto media outlet, announces a landmark partnership with TheStreetCrypto , further solidifying its position as an innovator in Web3 media.

Coinage's award-winning content and exclusive interviews with the top minds in crypto will now gain exposure to the more than 30 million readers attached to TheStreet.

"Coinage is excited to partner with TheStreetCrypto to help educate and inform investors by finding the signal through the noise," said Coinage Host and Founder Zack Guzman. "This partnership will continue to help bridge the gap, help more people find the best content in crypto, and continue Coinage's explosion as the fastest-growing media brand in Web3."

James Heckman, CEO of Roundtable and former Global Chief Media Strategist for Yahoo, expressed enthusiasm in partnering with Coinage. "You get great guests, you've got great analysis, and we're very excited about the partnership," he said.

Coinage's debut year as the first Web3 outlet people can co-own along with the co-founder of Netflix marked significant accomplishments. The outlet won a prestigious SABEW award, sharing honors with The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, for its in-depth coverage of Terra Founder Do Kwon and the largest crypto collapse to date .

Coinage's commitment to Web3 experiences was also evident in its unique initiatives. The platform successfully hosted the first onchain scavenger hunt on Base , and its 16-token bracket challenge, "Crypto Project of the Year," allowed the crypto community to have a say in nominating the most promising projects. Furthermore, the launch of "The SBF Trial: Inside Sam Bankman-Fried's Trial Defense" podcast with CoinDesk offered listeners unparalleled insights into one of the most significant trials in crypto history.

As Coinage enters 2024, it continues to push the boundaries of media, promising even more exciting developments, engaging content, and a thriving community. This partnership with TheStreetCrypto represents a significant step forward in making crypto journalism more accessible and impactful.

For the latest news and to co-own Coinage, visit https://www.coinage.media/ ( https://www.coinage.media/ )

SOURCE Trustless Media