Coinage Media Becomes First NFT Project to Open Path to Patronage Dividends for Holders

Web3 Media Startup Coinage Media Launches Membership Onboarding for NFT holders.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinage, the first community-owned Web3 media outlet, is officially opening membership for NFT holders to join the Coinage DAO/Cooperative .

Eligible Coinage NFT holders can now become members in one of the first U.S.-based crypto limited cooperative associations. NFT holders who complete the onboarding process would become members eligible for future patronage dividend distributions from the Coinage Cooperative.

"At Coinage, we spent months navigating legal hurdles in the U.S. to challenge the Web3 status quo and evolve NFTs beyond simple collectibles," founder Zack Guzman said. "Though other Web3 projects have avoided legitimate co-ownership, Coinage is excited to reward our NFT holders who want to make history by owning Coinage with us."

In 2022, Coinage Media made history by launching with a hard cap on its ownership tier membership NFTs, including 5,000 Caucus Memberships and 1,000 Network Memberships. Coinage has since become one of the leading Web3 media outlets in the U.S., garnering awards and syndication with TheStreet .

Existing Coinage NFT holders are invited to begin the membership process now at Coinage.Media .

