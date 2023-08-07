Coinage sets a new standard in Web3 media by launching a community-led inquisition of Sam Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinage — the first community-owned media outlet telling the story of crypto — is opening up a call for questions to be asked of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced and embattled founder of what was the world's second largest crypto exchange.

Coinage is pursuing an interview with Bankman-Fried, pending court-imposed restrictions being lifted. Two weeks ago, Coinage host Zack Guzman visited Bankman-Fried and convinced him to answer questions from the Coinage community.

A recent gag order imposed by the judge in his case may diminish the odds of conducting that interview. However, in the event that the gag order is lifted, or that Bankman-Fried chooses to speak anyway, Coinage plans to be prepared by sourcing questions directly from its community of co-owners.

In doing so, Coinage is living up to its promise of being the first community-owned and operated media outlet, and it's setting a new high-water mark for what collaborative, decentralized media can look like. "This is how the media can convert passive audiences into participants to arrive at the truth," says host of Coinage, Zack Guzman. "As a community-owned outlet with more than 6,000 NFT holders, we've uncovered stories we'd never be able to alone."

While Coinage is editorially independent, it depends on its community to determine what to cover, which guests to talk to, and in this case, what questions to ask. Coinage started out by delivering award-winning stories, like the rise and fall of Terra's Do Kwon. Now, it's breaking the biggest story in crypto once again with an exclusive look at Sam Bankman-Fried's defense before the trial begins.

As Coinage continues to push boundaries in media, users can expect even more exciting developments in the weeks and months to come. Coinage is dedicated to expanding its offerings, delivering engaging experiences, and fostering a thriving community.

To stay up-to-date on the latest news and announcements from Coinage, sign up for email on its website, www.coinage.media, and follow Coinage on social media.

Coinage is the first community-owned media outlet telling the story of crypto. It's connecting the dots and telling the stories that are driving the headlines, so the space is fairer and safer for everyone.

To learn more and join the community, visit https://www.coinage.media/

