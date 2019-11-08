CoinAll launches discount token selling campaign for DeepCloud (DEEP) token

HONG KONG, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinAll, the world's leading digital asset exchange, has announced the official launch of DeepCloud (DEEP) token discount selling from 14:00 Nov 11, 2019 (HKT). In this program, it is available for the users who have completed KYC2 verification to enjoy 20% discount privilege to purchase DEEP token on the CoinAll platform, i.e. according to the reference price 0.002 USDT, the sale price will be 0.0016 USDT.

Moreover, DEEP deposit will be open from 11:00 AM Nov 11th (HKT), trading will be available from 17:00 Nov 11th (HKT), and withdraw starts from 17:00 Nov 12th (HKT). All the qualified users can have 20 minutes subscription session for DEEP sale, and there is no cap for the subscription, but the final subscription amount will follow this formula: (Personal subscription amount / total subscription amount) * total sale amount.

According to their whitepaper, the project DeepCloud AI is trying to build an AI-driven decentralized cloud computing platform for running the decentralized applications. They have provided a spot market for computing and storage resources for companies and individuals to share their excess capacity on our decentralized cloud, and with our AI Matching engine pair these resources for application developers. On top of that, DeepSuite, a suite of decentralized tools for both personal and enterprise usage, including DeepDrive, DeepSign, DeepDomains, DeepHost, and DeepVPN, are also under development, and more details should be disclosed soon as mentioned on their website.

To meet the market demands better, DeepCloud AI applies different technologies to form their own competitive advantages. As what they said, the matching algorithm is based on several parameters including information from network user requests, location of usage, and network contributors' states in master nodes so that it can allocate resources for computation requests in the most optimal way. Also, DeepCloud AI platform will connect the decentralized resources to provide optimal performance. For enterprise customers, DeepCloud AI is building a secure layer around Intel's SGX technology and will deploy real-time monitoring of the platform to prevent fraud.

Regarding to the discount token sale, Katherine, General Manager of CoinAll, has commented,

"CoinAll aims to build a fair, open, and transparent project showcase platform to provide blockchain entrepreneurs with one-stop services, from project initiation to seed user acquisition. Investors can find high-potential asset projects at an earlier stage and with reasonable valuation."

For more details about the promotion campaign, please refer to https://coinall.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360035615832-DeepCloud-DEEP-Token-Sale-Discount-on-Singles-Day-Nov-11-.

CoinAll, a strategic partner of the world-class exchange OKEx, is a leading digital asset exchange in the industry. Sharing the advanced security system, 24-hour global customer support, as well as a 20-million user base of OKEx, CoinAll is dedicated to offering the most premium digital asset trading experience to all users.

SOURCE CoinAll