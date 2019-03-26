CoinAll Lists Lambda (LAMB) and Offers a 1.6 Million LAMB Giveaway

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 26th, 2019, CoinAll (www.coinall.com), one of the famous emerging cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the listing of Lambda and the LAMB celebration - a 7-day celebration. CoinAll will give away 1,600,000 LAMB tokens during the celebration time.

Lambda is a safe, reliable and infinitely expanding decentralized storage network, whose mission is to promote the development of the Internet decentralization and build storage infrastructure for the new generation of the Internet.

Katherine Deng, the general manager of CoinAll, says the Lambda project having three highlighted features: high storage reliability, high data security and high performance. CoinAll has always insisted on the initial faith, and will bring more high-potential projects like Lambda to users in the future.

The LAMB celebration lasts from March 26th, 2019 to April 2nd , and plans to invite new users of CoinAll to get share of 600,000 LAMB and trade rankings of 1,000,000LAMB.

Since the Lambda project launch in early 2018, it has received strong support from well-known strategic and financial investors including Bitmain, Viking Capital, FBG Capital, Bluehills, Zhen Fund, FunCity Capital, Ceyuan Digital Fund, BlockVC, INBlockChain, DATA Foundation, Bitcoin World, Reflextion Capital, etc. To date, Lambda has received investment funding in excess of $10 Million.

In terms of technology, Lambda has realized and published the PoST space-time proof for the first time in the world. Lambda supports dynamic data access, protects data privacy, and makes unremitting efforts for the great vision of "Return the data value to data owners".

CoinAll is committed to excavating global projects with high quality and potential, with a particular focus on Lambda, Fetch.AI, Bitex and other eco-friendly infrastructure builders. As a deep strategic partner of OKEx, the world's top exchange, CoinAll shares OKEx's world-leading security system, 24-hour global customer service, and transaction liquidity, and is devoted to bringing better projects and trading experience to their 20 million users' community.

For more details, please visit: https://www.coinall.com/activity/voteCoin?activeId=448

Related Links

https://www.coinall.com/

SOURCE CoinAll

Related Links

https://www.coinall.com

