CoinAll Partner Cosmochain is Selected by Samsung as the First dApp Partner

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinAll today announced that its partner, Cosmochain, was selected by Samsung on February 25th as its first dApp partner. It was announced that Samsung's Galaxy S10, which has been confirmed to provide various blockchain-based functions including cryptocurrency wallets, will support COSMEE, a blockchain-based social media beauty platform. The announcement was made during the Samsung Mobile Business Summit session at MWC Barcelona 2019. COSMEE, serviced by Cosmochain, was among the four cryptocurrencies on Samsung's list of cryptocurrencies it will support, and the only dApp service of the group.

Through Cosmochain's official social media channel, CEO Howon Song commented: "Samsung Electronics' blockchain team has long been looking for a widely-used dApp service, and so it was possible for COSMEE to be selected as a partner." He also mentioned that both parties had numerous meetings in order to verify the business model and technology during the last six months.

COSMEE is widely known in Korea as a real use case of dApp service. COSMEE is a blockchain-based beauty content sharing dApp. When users upload beauty reviews within the application, they get rewarded with cryptocurrency "COSM" depending on the evaluation of other users. Cosmochain explains that a trustworthy reward system can be created, as all activities including reviews and evaluations can be recorded on blockchain. COSMEE successfully completed its three-month pilot service which began last August with 300,000 downloads and 70,000 accumulated cosmetic reviews. COSMEE's full version is set to launch during the first half of this year.

Earlier on February 20th, Samsung Electronics first unveiled its flagship device Galaxy S10 at the Galaxy UNPACKED 2019 event in San Francisco, United States. On this day, Samsung Electronics had revealed "Galaxy Keystore", which enables safe deposit of digital assets, but did not disclose any details regarding specific cryptocurrencies or dApps it will support. On this issue, few media have commented that Samsung will not develop its own dApp, but rather cooperate with certain dApp projects, as a means to become a comprehensive platform which can support variety of services.

COSM is currently listed on and can be traded in CoinAll, KuCoin, HitBTC, CoinBene, CPDAX, etc. As a deep partner and the biggest spot trading platform of COSM, CoinAll general manager Katherine Deng express congratulation to COSM, stating that: "COSM is an excellent blockchain startup in Korea and one of CoinAll's first listed projects. I believe that Cosmochain will have a bright future. CoinAll will, together with OKEx, continue supporting global high-quality blockchain startups, to create a healthy ecosystem."

