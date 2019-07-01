CoinAll's First IEO Project Pivot Wows Market

HONG KONG, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- June 14, CoinAll launched the token sale subscription for its first Star Project, Pivot (PVT) and 3 billion PVT was sold out within a short period of time. Over 30,000 users from across the world participated in the token sale. On the same day, CoinAll's 24-hour trading volume reached USD1.487 billion.

According to official data, the token sale of Pivot attracted 31,163 users to take part and the USD3 million-worth PVT token was sold out fast. More than 170 industry influencers stood up for the token sale, including OKEx's CEO Jay Hao, founder of LD Capital Yi Lihua, and Genesis Captial's CEO Fung Chi.

A representative of CoinAll said that the exchange is searching for high-potential and reasonable valuated projects. Following the completion of the first Star Project token sale, the second sale is expected to roll out in July.

At the early stage of the token sale, OKEx, strategic partner of CoinAll, also announced the news on its website, social media, and communities. The token sale's highlights, such as support of OKB, HT, and USDT subscription as well as the collaboration of CoinAll and Pivot, has drawn attention from industry media and earned over 80,000 times of media exposure by over 40 online media and more than 400,000 impressions on Weibo.

Prior to the Star Project sale, Katherine Deng and Wang Yiding, General Manager and Vice President of CoinAll respectively, as well as Lin Yingming and Zhang Liang CEO and Partner of Pivot respectively, held several ask-me-anything (AMA) sessions about the token sale, which attracted over 35,000 people to join.

Dubbed the "Fortune of the East" in China's blockchain space, Pivot is one of the world's largest blockchain investment and exchange platforms. Following the impressive token sale on CoinAll, Pivot won the listing vote on MXC, a world-famous digital asset exchange, with 18 million votes, 5 times the 1st runner-up's. The result reflects that the concrete support of Pivot sustains after the Star Project token sale.

A representative of CoinAll said that the result of the first Star Project sale has proved that CoinAll has grown into an influential exchange, and CoinAll's global influence is rising. The exchange has always been looking for high-potential projects with reasonable valuation for users, and the Star Projects stand for the exchange's finest selections.

Currently, Star Projects are divided into two categories, namely token sale projects and Star Project Lighting (direct open-market trading without token sale). The next CoinAll Star Project sale is expected to be launched in July.

CoinAll is an emerging exchange that launched on mid-2018. As an OKEx deep partner, CoinAll shares world-leading security system, 24-hour global customer support and over 20 million user base with OKEx. Within 1 year, CoinAll gained more than 500K users from more than 160 countries and regions. The trading volume rushed into top 10 according to the CoinMarketCap data.

SOURCE CoinAll