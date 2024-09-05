Coinbase Chief Security Officer to Keynote Security Innovation Conference, MSSN CTRL

Hosted by LimaCharlie, the 2nd annual event will empower security leaders to think outside the box and to rise above enduring security challenges

COVINA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LimaCharlie , a leading startup that's flipping the script on how security and IT teams work together to grow their organizations securely, today announced Phillip Martin, Chief Security Officer at Coinbase as the keynote for its 2nd annual MSSN CTRL Conference taking place in Arlington, VA, October 2-4, 2024.

As the security industry grapples with platformization problems , the talent shortage and a never-ending influx of threats, the immersive three-day event is designed to equip attendees with cutting-edge practices and innovative tools to rethink how they defend their organizations.

Co-hosted by LimaCharlie's investors at Sands Capital , the event will delve into real-world challenges and unconventional approaches to solve them. To set the tone, Martin will explain how Coinbase, which protects the single largest store of cryptocurrency in the world, has leveraged multi-layered security frameworks, innovative technologies and proactive threat mitigation techniques to fortify the brand against evolving threats. Attendees will learn valuable lessons and actionable strategies, enhancing their ability to protect their companies and maintain trust in a dynamic and high-stakes environment.

"I always say that if I were to build a new security company, I'd build it on top of LimaCharlie," said Martin. "I'm looking forward to MSSN CTRL because security leaders have a lot to learn from LimaCharlie's approach. The unique and evolving challenges in the security industry require new, flexible ways of thinking, which is exactly what MSSN CTRL will provide. It's an honor to be a part of the industry-wide progress that will take place."

Additional roundtable discussions and sessions will give attendees a holistic look at security's most complex and nuanced problems through a variety of different lenses, including security analysts, engineers, investigators, CISOs, CEOs and more.

"Cybersecurity is changing and security professionals are on the frontlines of innovation to protect the assets our organizations rely on most," said Maxime Lamothe Brassard, CEO of LimaCharlie, "MSSN CTRL provides cybersecurity professionals with an opportunity to come together to share fresh perspectives on how to solve our most complex security challenges and reimagine how to build a stronger foundation to secure the future."

For more information and to register please visit https://www.mssnctrl.org/ .

About LimaCharlie

LimaCharlie was founded in 2018.The company provides critical cybersecurity capabilities and infrastructure ondemand, API-first, in a way that is built for massive scale. This approach marks a change in the way that cybersecurity is practiced, and brings it in line with modern IT, DevOps, and software engineering principles. LimaCharlie is democratizing access to security infrastructure by allowing any security team, regardless of size or budget, to get started with powerful tools and infrastructure. https://limacharlie.io/

SOURCE LimaCharlie