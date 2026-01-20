Coinbase Launches NBA Rookie Firsts Content Series Spotlighting the Next Generation of NBA Stars and the Future of Money

The new four-part content series highlights defining moments of NBA rookies transitions rookie Kon Knueppel featured in the first episode

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinbase, the leading publicly listed digital assets company building the future of money, today announced the launch of NBA Rookie Firsts, a premium four-part content series spotlighting the next generation of NBA stars as they step into the league and help shape its future.

Positioned at the intersection of sports, culture and innovation, NBA Rookie Firsts captures the defining moments that mark an NBA rookie's transition into professional basketball, from heightened visibility to new expectations on and off the court. Through candid, athlete-led storytelling, the series offers an authentic look at the pressure, responsibility and opportunity that come with entering the league at its highest level.

The first episode features star rookie Kon Knueppel, highlighting his early experiences navigating the spotlight and expectations that accompany his first season in the NBA.

"Your rookie year is full of new experiences, and a lot of people only see what happens on the court," said Knueppel. "This series gives fans a more real look at what it's like stepping into the league and everything that comes with that transition."

NBA Rookie Firsts builds on Coinbase's multiyear partnership with the NBA and reflects the company's broader commitment to storytelling that engages the league's next generation of players and fans. As a brand focused on building the future of money, Coinbase is partnering with the rookies who will help define what the future of the NBA looks like.

"Rookies enter the league with immediate visibility and influence and their first year shapes how they approach both their careers and their finances," said [Gareth Kay, VP Brand]. "At Coinbase, we're focused on building the future of money, and this series allows us to align with the next generation of talent in a way that feels authentic, timely and culturally relevant."

Additional episodes of NBA Rookie Firsts will roll out throughout the 2025-26 NBA season, featuring fellow rookies Tyrese Proctor, Will Richard, Yanic Konan Niederhauser and the personal and professional moments that define their rookie year.

