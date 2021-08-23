Coinberry Granted OSC Relief To Trade Crypto Assets Across Canada

Becoming the first pure-play, crypto trading platform in Canada to be fully registered across all provinces and territories.

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Coinberry Ltd., one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, has become the first pure-play registered crypto trading platform in Canada.

This registration will allow Coinberry to offer Canadians crypto based products and services on a regulated platform and help drive industry maturity and safety forward.

"We (at Coinberry) have been working hard with our partners at DLA Piper to ensure that we meet the regulatory requirements that have been presented", CEO Andrei Poliakov shared. "Canadians have been seeking a safe, trustworthy, and regulated platform to acquire crypto assets for far too long. We are finally thrilled to offer them one", he continued.

Unlike other platforms in the market who are not registered, Coinberry has been granted registration across all the provinces and territories in Canada.

"We believe that as the Canadian crypto market continues to mature, we plan to work even closer with regulators, such that they continue to protect investors, while allowing innovation to flourish." noted CEO Andrei Poliakov.

Coinberry Ltd. continues to act in a fair and transparent manner by offering Canadian's exceptional security, protection, and a growing suite of innovative products and services in the crypto asset space.

Key Points:

. Coinberry's regulatory registration signifies a milestone in the Canadian crypto industry, marking the maturation of the market and advancements in government oversight.

Canadian crypto investors finally have a regulated, safe and secure environment through which they can enter and engage with the crypto asset space and acquire crypto assets.

For exclusive insight on Coinberry's registration with the OSC, and to learn more about Coinberry Ltd. please contact [email protected].

About Coinberry Limited

Coinberry Ltd. is a Toronto based, FINTRAC-registered, trading platform. Coinberry offers investors the safest and simplest way to buy and sell Bitcoin and other crypto assets in Canada.

www.coinberry.com

About The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) Decision

https://www.osc.ca/en/securities-law/orders-rulings-decisions/coinberry-limited

