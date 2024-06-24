HONG KONG, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coincall, a fast growing crypto exchange that provides the most diverse options and perpetuals for BTC, ETH and over 10 altcoins such as SOL, KAS and ORDI, and SOFA.org , an open-source and non-profit decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) building atomic settlements of financial assets on DeFi, have announced a strategic partnership enabling traders to bridge trading positions across CeFi and Defi.

Coincall Announces Strategic Partnership with SOFA.org to Catapult CeFi-DeFi Liquidity

This collaboration represents a bold step towards democratizing access to innovative financial instruments while ensuring robust security, capital efficiency, and optimized user experience, combining the best of CeFi and DeFi. By leveraging their respective strengths, SOFA.org and Coincall aim to empower all users with the ability to earn from structured products and boost yield on existing risk positions.

Key Benefits to Users Include:

Lower fees by accessing DeFi trading through CeFi unified UI Boost yield through cross-promotional airdrops on SOFA.org 's RCH and Coincall's CALL tokens Utilize DeFi trading positions as CeFi margin, and hedge with CeFi liquidity

These benefits are achieved through the following

New Features:

Purchase SOFA.org products on Coincall directly using USDT: Users can trade SOFA's structured products anytime using USDT directly on the Coincall exchange, benefiting from ease of streamlined UI and reduced gas costs. Claim RCH on Coincall: Users can claim RCH rewards from Earn products eliminating the need for on-chain claims and associated costs. Synergistic Tokenomics: RCH and CALL tokens will collaborate on airdrops, bonuses, and other incentives for their respective communities. Use SOFA.org product positions as margin: DeFi Positions from SOFA.org 's principal-protected Earn products can be utilized as 100% USDT margin on Coincall, significantly improving users' capital efficiency. SOFA.org 's RUSDT can also be used to facilitate deposits, withdrawals, margin trading, and fee payments in future phases of the partnership. Hedge SOFA.org options risk directly using Coincall liquidity: Coincall UI will recognize options positions inherent within certain SOFA.org products and enable users to hedge directly using on exchange liquidity. Trade RCH and RCH options: The RCH utility token will be listed on Coincall, with plans to introduce RCH options trading, fostering increased liquidity and derivatives exposure.

The SOFA.org -Coincall partnership sets new standards for interoperability and accessibility within the crypto ecosystem. By lowering transaction friction, and boosting capital efficiency across DeFi and CeFi, the partnership helps lower the barrier to entry for structured products and unlocks new opportunities for all users alike.

About Coincall

As the world's largest altcoin options exchange by trade volume, Coincall provides access to over 10 exclusive altcoin options including SOL, KAS, LINK, FIL, ORDI and more. Backed by ample liquidity across major cryptocurrencies, users benefit from a seamless trading experience with USDT-denominated pricing.

Also, as an innovative derivatives trading platform, Coincall prioritizes asset security through 100% third-party custody. With exceptional customer support, the platform accommodates traders of all skill levels with 'pro' and 'lite' versions, ensuring accessibility for both newcomers and seasoned professionals.

About SOFA.org

SOFA.org is a decentralized, non-profit, and open-source DAO dedicated to developing a trustless, DeFi ecosystem capable of atomically settling financial assets on the blockchain. The organization's first protocol will focus on crypto structured products, enabling seamless execution between depositors and market makers through a ready-made dAPP and standardized vaults. SOFA.org is supported by a number of leading DeFi builders and crypto platforms, and more information can be found at https://sofa.org/.

