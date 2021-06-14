CoinCap Launches Easy, In-Platform Decentralized Exchange Trading

DENVER, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinCap , an industry-leading, real-time cryptocurrency market data platform, now enables ETH, ERC-20 token and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20 token) trades via an integration with the decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator 0x . Without requiring users to create an account, CoinCap now allows users to easily check market data and make a trade without leaving the screen.

CoinCap has traditionally been appreciated by its loyal user base for its in-depth cryptocurrency and DeFi data without the intrusive marketing and advertising that typically accompanies such freely available information. Now, users can also trade ETH, BEP-20 and thousands of ERC-20 coins with a similar low level of friction: they do not need to create a user account, provide personally identifiable information or be restricted to proprietary technologies. The platform is compatible with the most widely used web3 software wallets such as MetaMask, Portis, Trust Wallet and WalletConnect, allowing users to access their funds via a broad span of wallet options.

With thousands of asset pairs already available for trading, CoinCap will continually add hundreds more daily (as well as new exchanges) and allow users to directly submit assets to the list of pairs via the swap interface. The new trading capability is the first of many planned features and improvements coming to an already useful and well-respected platform. Check back regularly for new trading assets and features as well as the most up-to-date market data.

About CoinCap

CoinCap.io is an industry-leading, real-time cryptocurrency and decentralized finance market data platform available on the web, iPhone and iOS devices. CoinCap allows users to track their coin holding amounts, set push notifications to alert them of price changes, view coin market data and trade hundreds of digital assets in real time.

Check out the new functionality at https://coincap.io/swap .

Media Contact:

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE CoinCap

Related Links

https://coincap.io

