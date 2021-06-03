CoinCircle Announces 10% Interest Boost on Bitcoin

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a proud participant of the Bitcoin 2021 Conference, CoinCircle first created this feature exclusively for attendees of the BTC2021 Miami conference - and in celebration of everything that is Bitcoin, CoinCircle has now decided to share this special QR code with the world.

CoinCircle, based in Santa Monica, Calif., a leading decentralized finance company, is excited to sponsor Bitcoin Conference 2021 being held June 3-5th in Miami, FL, the world's largest-to-date Bitcoin focused cryptocurrency event where tens of thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are expected to attend in a massive gathering.

In celebration of Bitcoin and BTC2021 Miami, CoinCircle has announced a special promotion for new Bitcoin deposits with an introductory savings rate of 10% APY! Scan the QR code image to unlock 10% APY interest on BTC deposits made during the conference*. Attendees can spot CoinCircle representatives with QR codes on their shirts handing out limited edition special QR code cards that will unlock the super boost. Use a mobile device to scan the QR code and from the app magically unlock the Bitcoin super boosted 10% APY interest rate and receive an additional special gift in the CoinCircle wallet as an extra thanks for participating.

Anyone can earn interest, send instant crypto payments, buy and sell crypto, perform research, read articles, charts, and stay up to date on hundreds of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Radian, the latest DeFi and ERC20 tokens, and much more using the CoinCircle app. In addition to earning interest on supported crypto, such as 8% interest on the digital USD stable coin DAI, people can also earn as much as $200/day in rewards when participating in CoinCircle's Earn, by simply sharing with friends. People who sign up and unlock their super boost via the QR code will also receive a special edition Bitcoin themed NFT in their CoinCircle wallet; made in collaboration with crypto-artist Richard Dixon to celebrate BTC2021, Miami.

"We are really excited for Bitcoin 2021 Miami! This is going to be super cool -- BTC Media has done such an incredible job this year. We are proud to be a part of the Bitcoin 2021 Conference and offer attendees this incredible limited time super boosted interest rate of 10% APY on their Bitcoin," said Erick Miller, CEO of CoinCircle.

CoinCircle is a decentralized finance and FinTech company based in Santa Monica, CA, backed by leading blockchain investors, building a digital cryptocurrency wallet with NFT support and a DeFi platform powered by the Radian protocol. With CoinCircle, anyone can buy, sell, trade, earn, research, and analyze hundreds of cryptocurrencies across all devices, and earn unique rewards as a CoinCircle member. For more information, visit CoinCircle.com.

*Terms and Conditions apply. Maximum of 2 BTC per account, identity verification must be completed in the CoinCircle app within 24 hours in order to earn 10% APY. Full terms and conditions can be found on the CoinCircle website.

