Coincurve Launches Value Stream, Allowing Canadians to Buy and Now Spend Bitcoin

VANCOUVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Virtual currency platform Coincurve announces that customers can now use their Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash to instantly purchase eGift Cards from Canada's largest retailers.

"Our vision is to develop Coincurve into a premier virtual currency portal, making it easy to purchase, spend and transact — essentially frictionless for the everyday user." Commented Rod Hsu, President of Coincurve.

Powered by Interlapse Technologies Corp.'s comprehensive digital payment and financial infrastructure, the new eGift feature demonstrates Coincurve's scalable design and commitment to adding additional value streams to the platform.

Hsu adds, "Virtual currencies are much more than a personal storage of wealth and trading commodity. This breakthrough currency is borderless, cost-effective and highly secure for global payments and remittance."

Coincurve.com is wholly owned and operated by TSXV-listed Interlapse Technologies Corp., trading symbol: INLA .

About Coincurve

Coincurve.com is a virtual currency platform that easily allows users to be part of the biggest shift in finance, commerce and currency. Customers can buy, save or spend popular utility coins such as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash within minutes with basic personal information.



Coincurve is taking virtual currency into the real world to empower communities with more financial freedom and control.

About Interlapse Technologies Corp.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Interlapse is developing the next generation of virtual currency applications. Our coincurve.com platform, with payment and financial infrastructure, accelerates the global mega trend of virtual currency adoption and the transformation of money.

Interlapse is a publicly traded company on Canada's TSX Venture Exchange, trading symbol: INLA. Interlapse has 8,732,822 shares issued (10,037,822 fully diluted).

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Interlapse. In making the forward-looking statements, Interlapse has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Interlapse's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Interlapse does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Coincurve