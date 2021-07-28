CoinDesk Announces Consensus 2022 in Austin, TX

The Mayor of Austin, Steve Adler, said, "The future of cryptocurrency and blockchain is exciting, accelerating, and of the day. Every day this disruptive revolution becomes more and more mainstream. Austin, a city of early adopters where new and great ideas flourish, embraces this new world and is eager to 'welcome home' Consensus 2022."

Texas is becoming a magnet for the blockchain industry. In June, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the Virtual Currency Bill recognizing the legal status of virtual currencies. The law amends Texas' Uniform Commercial Code to better adapt commercial law to blockchain and digital assets, formally define virtual currencies and offer individuals and businesses a legal environment for crypto investment.

CoinDesk CEO Kevin Worth said, "CoinDesk is thrilled to partner with the city of Austin for Consensus 2022 to deliver an exciting new iteration of an event that has, since 2015, set the global agenda for the future of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and money. This past year has seen crypto quickly become a part of our everyday lives, permeating into the financial, cultural, and social fabric through the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Consensus 2022 is the one place where developers, entrepreneurs, investors, corporate executives, academics, regulators, activists, and crypto-curious newcomers come to learn, network, exchange ideas, and interact with the most important technology since the internet. We appreciate the partnership with WEF and Coin Center and welcome any and all interested industry partners to get involved in the most influential event of the year."

CoinDesk Chief Content Officer Michael J. Casey said, "As the one 'big tent' event of the cryptocurrency and blockchain calendar, Consensus stirs conversations on all elements of the financial and economic transformation that this technology is driving. Whether you're interested in bitcoin mining, Ethereum 2.0, central bank digital currencies, DeFi, decentralized energy, smart supply chains, Web 3.0, or the intersection of NFTs, art, music, and media, we've got you covered. Now we're taking this framework to its next logical step, as we move to a more open programming model in a city that has perfected the art of the festival."

"We're excited to see the World Economic Forum's work on crypto come into focus at Consensus 2022," said Sheila Warren, Member of the Executive Committee at the World Economic Forum. "As part of this leading crypto event, we'll be convening sessions around our newly formed Crypto Impact and Sustainability Accelerator and addressing how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles intersect with crypto and blockchain technology."

On Friday, June 10th Coin Center will host their annual fundraising gala to bring industry leaders from the blockchain community together for an exclusive evening. "We are excited to continue the tradition by hosting the Coin Center Annual Dinner alongside Consensus 2022. This conference brings together the best and brightest of our community, and we are looking forward to hosting them once again at a special event in support of our policy advocacy mission," said Coin Center Executive Director Jerry Brito. The Coin Center Annual Dinner will be an independent event with separate ticketing, available at coincenter.org/dinner.

