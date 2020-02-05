CoinDesk Hires Foster Wright as President

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinDesk, the global media platform for the next generation of investors, today announced that Foster Wright has joined CoinDesk as President. Wright most recently was a Senior Executive Director at Institutional Investor, where he helped build the financial adviser/RIA media and events business and served on the senior management team for the parent company Euromoney Institutional Investor. At CoinDesk, Wright will lead the company's commercial efforts across digital media, live events, data, and research. He will report to CoinDesk CEO Kevin Worth.

"Foster is an outstanding addition to the CoinDesk leadership team, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience building top-tier businesses that serve the traditional investment community," said Kevin Worth, CoinDesk CEO. "Foster will play an integral role in helping CoinDesk bridge the gap between digital assets and global investors as blockchain technology continues to attract attention around the world."

"Digital assets have become a global asset class in recent years and the financial media has been slow to understand the impact of this emergence," said Foster Wright. "CoinDesk is at the forefront of this exciting industry and has an opportunity to educate and inform global investors – from individuals to large institutions – about investment opportunities in this transformative technology."

As the senior commercial executive at CoinDesk, Wright will oversee sales, marketing, and events operations, among other responsibilities. He will also work closely with CoinDesk Chief Content Officer Michael Casey and his team to ensure CoinDesk's conferences continue to be the most essential and significant events in the industry.

Each May, CoinDesk hosts the annual Consensus conference, the premier event for digital assets and the global blockchain ecosystem. Consensus 2020 will be held on May 11-13, 2020 at the Hilton Hotel in New York City, and will draw thousands of stakeholders from more than 80 countries around the world.

Before joining CoinDesk, and in addition to his work with Institutional Investor, Wright was the President of Inside ETFs and global head of sales for ETF.com. He also held senior roles at Asset International (publishers of PLANSPONSOR, PLANADVISER, ai CIO, The Trade and Global Custodian), where he launched and ran the PLANADVISER franchise as well as the conferences and events business.

Wright was also the CEO, Chairman and owner of FinanceAsia and AsianInvestor in Hong Kong before successfully selling the business to Haymarket (UK) in 2005. He began his financial media career with Euromoney PLC in London.

An independently operated subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk explores how digital assets and blockchain technology are contributing to the evolution of the global financial system.

