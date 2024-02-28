CoinDesk Takes Karate Combat 47 and IFC2 to Consensus 2024 in Austin

The World's Marquee Crypto Event partners with the world's premier full contact striking league

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking first, Karate Combat is set to electrify Austin, Texas as it debuts at Consensus, the longest-running & most impactful crypto & web3 conference globally. This monumental event will transform the conference's Austin Convention Center into an arena of high-stakes martial arts on May 30, 2024, merging the worlds of elite fighting and digital innovation.

The event will be hosted inside the Austin Convention Center on Thursday, May 30, and will be open to all Consensus badge holders who RSVP, with limited tickets available for the public. This event is poised to draw over 20 million viewers on YouTube and other digital platforms, and will have elite fighting legends George St. Pierre and Bas Rutten in attendance.

In addition to ten professional Karate Combat fights, the league will host its second installment of its brand new Influencer Fight Club (IFC) format. The League's first IFC, held in Mexico City last weekend, featured Ben Armstrong (Bitboy) defeating More Light in the headline bout.

Karate Combat is the world's premier full-contact striking league and the first sport to be governed and gamified by an engagement token. The Karate Combat league blends live-action sports with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming engine.

Brad Spies, Managing Director of Consensus, said: We're thrilled to introduce Karate Combat to the vibrant city of Austin and Consensus attendees. Expect an unforgettable night where the intensity of full-contact karate meets the cutting-edge realm of Web3 and crypto. As the only crypto-native sports league, it is only fitting for the event to be hosted at the world's marquee crypto & web3 event."

In line with this historic event, Karate Combat President Asim Zaidi said "It was our mission to team up with the top crypto conference on the planet! With this partnership we're bringing the world's most captivating fighting league to over 15,000 top-flight web3 attendees. I mean it when I tell you…you won't want to miss this one!."

Since 2015, Consensus has been the longest-running and one of the most significant crypto & Web3 events in the world; over 15,000 attendees, 600 journalists, and 500 speakers came to Consensus 2023, including Fortune 500 CEOs, notable lawmakers, and sports and entertainment stars from over 100 countries. Produced by the award-winning crypto media outlet CoinDesk, Consensus is celebrating ten years of dialogue, discovery, and dealmaking.

About Consensus: The iconic crypto and blockchain event of the year since 2015, Consensus has gathered all sides of the crypto industry as it has grown from a clique of visionary founders to encompass every aspect of mainstream society. Consensus is the only event showcasing and celebrating all sides of the blockchain industry - Payments, NFTs, Web3, DeFi, Regulation, Investing, and the Metaverse - and their wide-reaching effect on commerce, culture, and communities. Consensus invites developers, creators, policymakers, executives, and academics from a wide array of projects to come together for the most influential event of the year. Consensus is curated and produced by CoinDesk.

About CoinDesk: CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices, and data company for the global crypto economy. Since 2013, CoinDesk Media has led the story of the future of money and investing, illuminating the transformation in society and culture that comes with it. Our award-winning team of journalists delivers news and unparalleled insights that bring transparency, comprehension, and context. CoinDesk Events gathers the global crypto, blockchain, and Web3 communities at annual events such as Consensus, the world's largest and longest-running crypto festival. CoinDesk Indices offers expertise in digital asset indices, data, and research to educate and empower investors. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish Group. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary and abides by a strict set of editorial policies . For more information on CoinDesk media and events, please visit coindesk.com. For breaking headlines, data, and indices, visit coindeskmarkets.com.

Karate Combat is the world's premier full-contact striking league, blending the excitement of live-action, full-contact Karate with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming and virtual production engine. Olympic medalists and national champions from around the world are just some of the elite black belts invited to compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of a Karate Combat World Championship. The league, which is streamed and broadcast to over 100 countries worldwide, is owned by the Sensei Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company and its affiliates.

