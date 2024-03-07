CoinDesk Unveils Consensus Hong Kong 2025

The World's Longest Running, Most Influential Crypto & Web3 Event Moves to Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CoinDesk , the most trusted media, events, indices, and data platform for the global crypto economy, announces a historic milestone as its flagship event, Consensus, expands to Hong Kong . Consensus serves as a platform for the most critical conversations among industry leaders around the globe on digital assets, blockchain, and Web3. Set to occur from February 19 to February 20, 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, this marks the first time Consensus will be held outside of the US in five years. Since its inception in 2015, Consensus has grown into the longest-running and most influential crypto & Web3 event globally, attracting over 15,000 attendees, 600 journalists, and 500 speakers at Consensus 2023. The event has been attended by notable figures, including Fortune 500 CEOs, lawmakers, and sports and entertainment stars from over 100 countries.

Foster Wright, CoinDesk President, said, "Asia stands as a global powerhouse for Web3, boasting tens of millions of crypto users, blockchain developers, and governments at the forefront of regulatory innovation. Hong Kong has strategically positioned itself as a pivotal digital assets hub in this dynamic region. Consensus has consistently served as a global event, bringing together all facets of the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 community. Consensus Hong Kong will continue this legacy, specifically emphasizing thought leadership to foster tangible business growth. Attendees can anticipate learning best practices from global experts and cultivating relationships that propel their businesses onto the international stage."

Consensus Hong Kong will deliver a detailed picture of a new digital age in which tokenization and artificial intelligence increasingly shape our daily lives. Its rich program covers cryptocurrencies, tokenization, and the latest fintech and blockchain innovations. It explores Web3's influence on culture communities, grapples with the opportunities and challenges posed by new AI, data management, and privacy technologies, and addresses how governments are dealing with these sweeping changes.

Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) welcomes and supports Consensus in picking Hong Kong to expand into Asia. King Leung, Head of Financial Services and FinTech of InvestHK said, "Hong Kong is on an exciting journey of Web3 evolution as we embrace frontier technologies such as real-world assets (RWA) tokenization from investment warrants to real estate to intellectual property to deliver new impact in financial services as well as other economic sectors. The arrival of Consensus is a testament to Hong Kong's world-class aspiration and development in our Web3 sector, which continues to attract entrepreneurs, talent, and investment. This conference will offer a phenomenal platform to inspire innovation, attract tech leaders and builders, and most importantly, catalyze to elevate our capabilities as a leading international financial center to serve the broader real economy better."

Mr Kenneth Wong, General Manager, MICE and Cruise of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, said, "With our comprehensive bidding support, we are excited that Consensus makes Hong Kong its first destination to expand its global footprint beyond North America. It is a vote of confidence that this flagship crypto and Web3 conference picks Hong Kong as the city provides a fertile ground for businesses and industries. The event will benefit infinitely from the city's pulling power for investors, innovators, and speakers, which will also serve to drive economic returns and sector advancement. The city looks forward to giving participants enriched experiences and growing this event for long-term success."

What to Expect:

The "big tent" event of the year is a meeting ground for all sides of the crypto, blockchain, and Web3 ecosystems. And the diverse ideas, individuals, and companies shaping our shared digital future.

A Who's Who of industry attendees from TradFi, DeFi, Developers, Builders, Creators, Brands, and the whole gamut of blockchain, web3, and global media.

Highly curated programming, events, and dedicated spaces for different industry sectors. With cutting-edge, real-time translation options, international and local, and Mainland China attendees can meet and harness the massive opportunities that arise when they come together.

Tentpole Consensus stages & events such as: Protocol Village - where you can hear directly from marquee global blockchains about their roadmap, projects, and next steps for the year ahead. Consensus 2024 entrants are here ( link ) Multichain Hackathon - A fourth straight year of one of the biggest multichain Hackathons globally CoinDesk PitchFest - An iconic startup competition that showcases the world's most promising early-stage Web 3 companies in a live onstage pitching battle Money Reimagined Summit - Hear from TradFi titans and crypto disruptors on how they tackle the incredible opportunities of blockchain tech Institutional Investor Digital Economy Summit: a half-day program designed for Asia's most preeminent end-investors: sovereign wealth funds, pensions, endowments and foundations, and family offices actively investing in or evaluating digital assets, blockchain, and Web 3 opportunities Policy & Regulatory focus - highlighting the countries and policies leading the way on worldwide digital asset policy Brand & Creator Summit - Hear from the most dynamic brand leaders, creators, entrepreneurs, and market makers as they discuss the intersection between on-chain activities, the connected consumer, new forms of ownership, and technology-driven cultural change Performances from top global artists Proof of Steak dinners - curated networking dinners at some of Hong Kong's best restaurants Parties, Side events, and experiential activations from the world's marquee blockchains and brands



About CoinDesk: CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices, and data company for the global crypto economy. Since 2013, CoinDesk Media has led the story of the future of money and investing, illuminating the transformation in society and culture that comes with it. Our award-winning team of journalists delivers news and unparalleled insights that bring transparency, comprehension, and context. CoinDesk Events gathers the global crypto, blockchain, and Web3 communities at annual events such as Consensus, the world's largest and longest-running crypto festival. CoinDesk Indices offers expertise in digital asset indices, data, and research to educate and empower investors. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by Bullish group. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary and abides by a strict set of editorial policies . For more information on CoinDesk media and events, please visit coindesk.com. For breaking headlines, data, and indices, visit coindeskmarkets.com.

