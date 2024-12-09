CoinEx 2024 Brand Day Review: Promoting Platform Philosophy and Empowering Users with Diversified Investments

HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the intensifying competition in the global crypto industry, CoinEx has established itself as an industry benchmark through exceptional branding strategies and technological innovations. In 2024, CoinEx hosted 11 consecutive Brand Day events, further solidifying its leadership in the global market. By empowering users with diverse activities, CoinEx has profoundly demonstrated its "user-first" philosophy, showcasing the platform's international influence and its core value of delivering excellence.

Multi-Dimensional Benefit Layout: Diverse Activities to Expand User Investment Options

Since its launch in January 2024, CoinEx Brand Day has introduced a variety of activities covering multiple dimensions of user investments, injecting vitality into the crypto market. Through innovative activities, CoinEx has significantly enhanced user experience and participation:

Airdrops of popular tokens: Keeping pace with market trends to help users effortlessly acquire potential assets. VIP upgrade vouchers: Optimizing user tier experiences and providing exclusive trading rights and value-added services. Futures aid funds and financial bonus vouchers: Effectively reducing trading costs while increasing asset growth potential. Cashback vouchers: Directly rewarding users, enhancing trading enthusiasm and activity. 50% discounts on mainstream tokens: This will create high-value investment opportunities and enable users to optimize asset allocation.

These benefit-focused activities precisely address core user needs and significantly enhance investment efficiency and market engagement. Moreover, they have built a competitive and comprehensive user benefit system, greatly strengthening user trust and loyalty.

User-First: The Core Driver of Brand Philosophy

The purpose of CoinEx Brand Day has always revolved around the "user-first" philosophy. This is not only the platform's value proposition but also the cornerstone of CoinEx's long-term development. CoinEx remains focused on user needs in designing and executing Brand Day events, aiming to maximize user value through the following approaches:

User-first Design: Accurately analyzing user behavior to optimize event designs, ensuring a balance between convenience and returns. Innovation-Driven Progress: Iterating product features and benefit mechanisms based on user feedback to guarantee long-term user engagement value. Safety and Efficiency: Leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance transaction speed and asset security, creating a seamless investment environment for users.

In this process, Brand Day events have not only cultivated a large base of loyal users but also further reinforced CoinEx's brand image.

Global Expansion: A Success Story in Multilingual Services and Market Penetration

By the end of 2024, CoinEx's global reach spanned over 200 countries and regions, offering services in 18 languages, with a registered user base surpassing 10 million. Through deep localization and global marketing strategies, CoinEx achieved remarkable progress in both market penetration and user growth:

Localized Operations: Tailoring product and service solutions to regional user preferences and regulatory requirements, ensuring precise market coverage. Technological Innovation and Stability: Building a globally leading trading system with cutting-edge technology to ensure consistent and reliable user experiences. Brand Promotion: Leveraging high-frequency Brand Day activities and market campaigns to strengthen its recognition and reputation among global crypto investors.

This integration of global expansion and refined operations has not only enhanced CoinEx's global influence but also laid a solid foundation for its future business growth.

Future Outlook: Diversified Innovation Driving Value Enhancement

In 2024, CoinEx leveraged Brand Day as a pivotal platform, implementing a multi-layered user benefit system and a global expansion strategy to comprehensively elevate its brand influence and market competitiveness. Guided by the "user-first" philosophy, CoinEx continues to empower users, enabling them to seize market opportunities in a rapidly changing environment.

CoinEx's goal is not only to become a trusted global crypto trading platform but also to serve as a strategic partner for investors seeking long-term asset growth and wealth management. Looking forward, CoinEx will continue driving innovation and delivering value, injecting more vitality into the crypto market and shaping a new era of crypto investments.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services, including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | App ｜ Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

SOURCE CoinEx Global