CoinEx Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary with Diverse Community Activities

Hong Kong, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx, a globally renowned cryptocurrency trading platform, recently launched a series of offline celebration events across multiple countries and regions to mark its 8th anniversary. These activities aim to share the milestone with users, partners, and industry enthusiasts, showcasing the platform's commitment to innovation and user-centric services while strengthening its global community engagement.

This week in Warsaw, Poland, CoinEx will host a small-scale event titled "Go Coin8x, Together, We Go Further". The event promises an unforgettable day filled with engaging discussions, exciting networking opportunities, and exclusive giveaways.

The celebration also extends online . All community members are invited to participate by submitting their congratulations for CoinEx's 8th anniversary. Selected well-wishes will earn rewards from our special anniversary prize pool.

As CoinEx reflects on eight years of innovation, resilience, and user-focused growth, the anniversary celebrations stand as a testament to the exchange's commitment to building not just a platform, but a vibrant and engaged global community. By empowering users through education, connection, and meaningful engagement, CoinEx continues to pave the way for a more inclusive and dynamic crypto future. Here's to celebrating the journey so far—and to the many milestones yet to come.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

SOURCE CoinEx Global Limited