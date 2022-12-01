COINFLIP ANNOUNCES EXPANSION TO PUERTO RICO WITH FOUR BITCOIN ATM LOCATIONS

Leading Crypto ATM Company Provides Services in 49 States, the Caribbean, and Canada

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip, a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency, today announced its official expansion into the Caribbean with four ATMs across Puerto Rico. CoinFlip, most known for its network of 4,000 bitcoin ATMs, plans to expand its footprint within Puerto Rico throughout the remainder of the year, furthering its mission to make crypto safe and accessible to people around the world. This expansion comes off the heels of significant company growth and innovation, including expansion to Canada in 2022, and the opening of the company's second corporate location and Crypto Experience Center in Tampa, FL this summer.

The four CoinFlip ATMs are available at the following locations:

Gulf: 18-20 C. Georgetti, Caguas, 00725, Puerto Rico

18-20 C. Georgetti, Caguas, 00725, TotalEnergies: Bayamón Centro, Ramon Luis Rivera AVE Carretera 167, PR-2, Bayamón, Bayamón, 00959, Puerto Rico

Bayamón Centro, Ramon Luis Rivera AVE Carretera 167, PR-2, Bayamón, Bayamón, 00959, TotalEnergies: Parada 24, 1606 Av. Manuel Fernández Juncos, San Juan , 00907, Puerto Rico

Parada 24, 1606 Av. Manuel Fernández Juncos, , 00907, TotalEnergies: San Claudio, Calle San Claudio, 373 Urb, San Juan , 00926, Puerto Rico

"We are thrilled to bring our bitcoin ATMs to Puerto Rico," said Ben Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip. "Since the inception of CoinFlip, we've prioritized education and accessibility. We believe that anyone who is interested in crypto should be able to invest. We look forward to connecting Puerto Ricans with our award-winning customer service to make bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies easy to obtain. We can't wait to expand our offerings within the area and become a crypto resource for the community."

Customers can learn more at coinflip.tech/ubicaciones or visit the CoinFlip atm locator to find new locations in Puerto Rico as they become available. Responding to record demand for easy and accessible avenues to buy and sell cryptocurrency, CoinFlip now has over 4,000 kiosks designed for novice and experienced investors alike.

Named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business two years in a row, CoinFlip had a revenue of nearly $100 million in 2021. The company was also ranked within the top 100 on the Inc. 5000 two years in a row. Since inception, CoinFlip has expanded across 49 states, taking its place on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors across the country.

About CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs by transaction volume with over 4,000 machines across 49 states supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing. CoinFlip became an international company in 2022 via expansion into Canada. The company has amongst the lowest fees in the industry and provides 24/7 award-winning customer support.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Ben Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed in the top 100 on the 2021 and 2022 Inc. 5000 list, and on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech.

