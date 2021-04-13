CoinFlip Enters Washington with Thirteen New Locations
Apr 13, 2021, 13:24 ET
CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip, the leading Bitcoin ATM provider in the world, announced its first-ever expansion into the state of Washington with thirteen new Bitcoin ATMs across the cities of Tacoma and Vancouver. Through CoinFlip, customers will be able to buy Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and six other cryptocurrencies with cash while experiencing the lowest fees in the industry and 24/7 customer support.
The thirteen CoinFlip installations will be available at the following locations:
- McChord Food Mart
12928 Bridgeport Way SW
Tacoma, WA 98499
- Main Street Gas & Grocery
901 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Tacoma, WA 98405
- Fruit Valley Chevron
3815 Fruit Valley Road
Vancouver, WA 98660
- Gasco Mart
4802 Summitview Avenue
Yakima, WA 98908
- Chevron
805 S 112th Street
Seattle, WA 98168
- Shell
347 S Meridian
Puyallup, WA 98371
- Chevron – Day & Night Grocery
2400 Harrison Ave NW
Olympia, WA 98502
- Southend Grocery
6450 Capitol Blvd SE
Tumwater, WA 98501
- Fast Eddies Valero
11801 Highway 99
Everett, WA 98204
- Fern Prairie Market
1817 NE 267th Avenue #8934
Camas, WA 98607
- Chevron
1605 NW 6th Avenue
Camas, WA 98607
- Marine Drive Market
746 Marine Drive
Bellingham, WA 98225
"We're thrilled to bring CoinFlip ATMs and our award-winning customer service team to Washingtonians this month," said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. "Our mission is to bank the unbanked and remove the barriers of entry so that anyone interested in investing can participate. We look forward to being a part of the local community and speaking directly to our customers in Washington to learn how to serve them better."
Customers can visit the CoinFlip locator online to find new locations in Washington as they become available. Responding to record demand for easy and accessible avenues to buy and sell cryptocurrency, CoinFlip expanded its network by 559 ATMs in 2021 and now has over 1,900 terminals in 46 of the 50 states.
For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
About CoinFlip:
CoinFlip is the leading Bitcoin ATM operator globally, with over 1,900 machines across 46 states supporting the buying and selling of nine major cryptocurrencies with cash. The company cuts typical transaction fees by more than half, offers an incredibly simple user experience and introduced 24/7 customer support, which has now become an industry standard. CoinFlip's goal is to advance crypto adoption, accessibility and liquidity to support communities, like the underbanked, who need it most. Its ATMs are on the frontline of a financial revolution, where Bitcoin and blockchain technology can empower those who have been left behind by legacy financial institutions. Founded in 2015, CoinFlip is headquartered in Chicago.
