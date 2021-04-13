CoinFlip Enters Washington with Thirteen New Locations

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip , the leading Bitcoin ATM provider in the world, announced its first-ever expansion into the state of Washington with thirteen new Bitcoin ATMs across the cities of Tacoma and Vancouver. Through CoinFlip, customers will be able to buy Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and six other cryptocurrencies with cash while experiencing the lowest fees in the industry and 24/7 customer support.

The thirteen CoinFlip installations will be available at the following locations:

McChord Food Mart

12928 Bridgeport Way SW

Tacoma, WA 98499

12928 Bridgeport Way SW 98499 Main Street Gas & Grocery

901 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Tacoma, WA 98405

901 Way 98405 Fruit Valley Chevron

3815 Fruit Valley Road

Vancouver, WA 98660

3815 Fruit Valley Road 98660 Gasco Mart

4802 Summitview Avenue

Yakima, WA 98908

4802 Summitview Avenue 98908 Chevron

805 S 112 th Street

Seattle, WA 98168

805 S 112 Street 98168 Shell

347 S Meridian

Puyallup, WA 98371

347 S Meridian 98371 Chevron – Day & Night Grocery

2400 Harrison Ave NW

Olympia, WA 98502

2400 Harrison Ave NW 98502 Southend Grocery

6450 Capitol Blvd SE

Tumwater, WA 98501

6450 Capitol Blvd SE 98501 Fast Eddies Valero

11801 Highway 99

Everett, WA 98204

11801 Highway 99 98204 Fruit Valley Chevron

3815 Fruit Valley Road

Vancouver, WA 98660

3815 Fruit Valley Road 98660 Fern Prairie Market

1817 NE 267 th Avenue #8934

Camas, WA 98607

1817 NE 267 Avenue #8934 98607 Chevron

1605 NW 6 th Avenue

Camas, WA 98607

1605 NW 6 Avenue 98607 Marine Drive Market

746 Marine Drive

Bellingham, WA 98225

"We're thrilled to bring CoinFlip ATMs and our award-winning customer service team to Washingtonians this month," said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. "Our mission is to bank the unbanked and remove the barriers of entry so that anyone interested in investing can participate. We look forward to being a part of the local community and speaking directly to our customers in Washington to learn how to serve them better."

Customers can visit the CoinFlip locator online to find new locations in Washington as they become available. Responding to record demand for easy and accessible avenues to buy and sell cryptocurrency, CoinFlip expanded its network by 559 ATMs in 2021 and now has over 1,900 terminals in 46 of the 50 states.

For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech and join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is the leading Bitcoin ATM operator globally, with over 1,900 machines across 46 states supporting the buying and selling of nine major cryptocurrencies with cash. The company cuts typical transaction fees by more than half, offers an incredibly simple user experience and introduced 24/7 customer support, which has now become an industry standard. CoinFlip's goal is to advance crypto adoption, accessibility and liquidity to support communities, like the underbanked, who need it most. Its ATMs are on the frontline of a financial revolution, where Bitcoin and blockchain technology can empower those who have been left behind by legacy financial institutions. Founded in 2015, CoinFlip is headquartered in Chicago.

