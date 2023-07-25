CoinFlip Expands Online Order Desk Offering with the Introduction of XRP Token

CoinFlip will allow investors to purchase the token via its Order Desk service which offers market insight with the assistance of personalized Client Managers

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip, a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency, announces today the native token used by Ripple, XRP, is now listed and available for purchase via the company's Order Desk. The Order Desk provides customers with complimentary access to personalized client managers who are available to walk them through the purchasing process step-by-step and support with any questions. This addition comes off the heels of the recent court ruling finding that XRP is not an unregistered security when purchased by individual consumers. This decision showcases industry potential as the United States pushes towards regulatory clarity.

XRP, described as a peer-to-peer trust network, is positioned as an alternative to bitcoin and has gained massive adoption over the years from various communities. Following the recent ruling, token prices nearly doubled, and trading volumes exploded by 1,351%. XRP enthusiasts believe the token is cost-effective, reduces transaction time, and is an efficient alternative for international payments.

Starting today, customers can leverage CoinFlip's Order Desk to receive on-demand crypto support and determine if XRP aligns with their portfolios. Each user is paired with a personal client manager based on prior experience and knowledge of cryptocurrency. From there, customers can set up phone calls or video meetings to discuss the market, ask questions and facilitate the next steps to a safe and secure cryptocurrency purchase.

"The recent SEC ruling surrounding XRP provided a much-needed boost to the crypto industry by restoring confidence and signaling a positive shift toward regulatory clarity," said Ben Weiss, CEO and co-founder of CoinFlip. "Following an exponential increase in demand for the token, it was only natural for us to expand our offerings to include XRP. We are excited to further empower individuals with yet another powerful tool to navigate the evolving digital economy as we strive to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone."

CoinFlip has remained a trusted resource for customers showcasing dedication to industry compliance and transparency. The company demonstrated impressive growth in 2022, nearly doubling its head count, exceeding $130 million in revenue, and expanding its ATM presence to Puerto Rico, Canada, and Australia. CoinFlip's exceptional growth has been recognized by Crain's Chicago Business, which named it the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago for two consecutive years and by Inc. 5000, where it has ranked within the top 100 in 2021 and 2022.

In 2023 CoinFlip launched a self-custodial crypto platform called Olliv. This new digital platform solidified the company's position as a leader in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Olliv is currently offered in the United States & Puerto Rico, except for a handful of states, with intentions to expand nationally and internationally in accordance with local regulation in the coming months.

About CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs by transaction volume with over 4,500 kiosks across 49 US states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Australia supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Order Desk, an over-the-counter service that provides investors with a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing. In 2023, CoinFlip launched a digital platform called Olliv: the easiest way to buy, sell, send, swap, and receive crypto.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Ben Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed in the top 100 on the 2021 and 2022 Inc. 5000 list, and on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech.

