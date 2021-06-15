CoinFlip Partners with Neil Patrick Harris to Shine a Spotlight on the Future of Currency

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip , the leading global cryptocurrency ATM operator, today announced a new marketing campaign to display the simplicity around investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies. CoinFlip's new ad, titled "So Flippin' Easy," features actor and long-time crypto investor Neil Patrick Harris unveiling the company's ATM and cash to Bitcoin model, allowing anyone to join the wave of mass crypto adoption.

"Cryptocurrency is the future of how we shop, invest, and do business, but it can also be incredibly technical and intimidating. I prefer my transactions to be simple and to the point," said Neil Patrick Harris. "It's why I joined forces with CoinFlip – their ATMs make it so anyone can turn their cash into a significant investment opportunity with a great return. I'm pleased to partner with them and spread the word about how their ATMs and online Trade Desk services work so more people can have access to the exciting world of cryptocurrency."

With this campaign, CoinFlip leans further into its mission of making cryptocurrency more accessible by educating the public about the ease of participating using the cash they have on hand. As more consumers look for ways to incorporate crypto into their finances, CoinFlip provides a simple easy way to invest for those that aren't tech-savvy. Harris is a great spokesperson and prime example of someone who started out investing in cryptocurrency early as a novice and learned more over time.

"Cryptocurrency can be intimidating, and one of the things we set out to do with this campaign was to demystify it by showing how simple it can be to buy Bitcoin," said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. "As a company, CoinFlip is committed to helping everyone have access to the benefits of Bitcoin. Some people leverage crypto as an alternative asset; others use crypto when they have reduced or no access to traditional banking resources. No matter the reason, CoinFlip will be there with our expansive ATM network, online trading options and award-winning customer service to answer any questions you may have whether you are making your 1,000th transaction or your first."

Created by advertising agency The Boathouse, the campaign will debut nationally across television, OTT, YouTube and social channels. Television and OTT spots will initially run in five markets: Chicago, Boston, Tampa, Denver and San Antonio with :60, :30, :15 and :6 second spots.

For more information on CoinFlip or to find an ATM near you, follow @CoinFlipATM on Twitter or visit coinflip.tech .

About CoinFlip:

Founded in 2015, CoinFlip is the leading Bitcoin ATM operator globally, with over 2,200 machines across 47 states supporting the buying and selling of nine major cryptocurrencies with cash. The company cuts typical transaction fees by more than half, offers an incredibly simple user experience and introduced 24/7 customer support, which has now become an industry standard. CoinFlip's goal is to advance crypto adoption, accessibility and liquidity to support communities, like the underbanked, who need it most. Its ATMs are on the frontline of a financial movement, where Bitcoin and blockchain technology can empower those who have been left behind by legacy financial institutions. CoinFlip was awarded the 2021 Silver Stevie ® Award for Customer Service and named to the 2021 Crain's Chicago Fast 50 list showcasing the fastest-growing companies in the region.

