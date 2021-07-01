CoinFlip Ranked #1 in Crain's Chicago Business' 2021 Fast 50 Awards

CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip, the leading global Bitcoin ATM operator, announced today that it ranked #1 in Crain's annual Fast 50 list of Chicago's most rapidly growing companies. CoinFlip was recognized for their 1,715,091.9% growth over the past five years and $50.6 million 2020 revenue.

"We are honored to be named the most rapidly growing company in Chicago by Crain's," said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. "Despite the pandemic, we've experienced a record-breaking year in 2020 with a 359% increase in revenue year-over-year and exceeding one million transactions across our ATMs nationwide. CoinFlip has already installed more than 930 ATMs across the country this year and we plan to continue our trajectory by expanding into every state in the country and internationally by the end of the year. This recognition wouldn't be possible without the amazing staff at CoinFlip working towards our single goal to make investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies safer and more accessible to people everywhere."

CoinFlip has recently expanded to New Mexico and Alaska, and now has over 2,500 terminals in 47 of the 50 states. Customers can visit the CoinFlip online locator to find new ATM locations as they become available across the nation. The CoinFlip Trade Desk also offers a seamless high-end trading solution that allows users to buy and sell any amount of cryptocurrency via bank transfer in just a few easy steps.

Fast 50 showcases 50 of the Chicago-area's fastest-growing companies, ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2015 through 2020. Crain's Chicago researchers vet hundreds of applicants before choosing the 50 honorees. Winners were announced and recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on June 11th.

The 50 companies were selected in partnership with accounting firm Plante Moran, based on the following eligibility criteria:

Crain's considered only firms that have been in business since at least Dec. 31, 2015

considered only firms that have been in business since at least Crain's excluded real estate investment trusts, regulated banks, real estate developers, utilities, holding companies, subsidiaries/divisions, franchises and nonprofit organizations. Small companies (those reporting less than $15 million in 2020 revenue) were likewise not considered

excluded real estate investment trusts, regulated banks, real estate developers, utilities, holding companies, subsidiaries/divisions, franchises and nonprofit organizations. Small companies (those reporting less than in 2020 revenue) were likewise not considered Companies had no more than one drop in revenue from 2015 to 2020

Details about the Crain's Fast 50 awards and the list of top ranking companies are available at https://www.chicagobusiness.com/fast-50/fast-50-2021.

About CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is the leading Bitcoin ATM operator globally, with over 2,500 machines across 47 states supporting the buying and selling of nine major cryptocurrencies with cash. The company cuts typical transaction fees by more than half, offers an incredibly simple user experience and introduced 24/7 customer support, which has now become an industry standard. The CoinFlip Trade Desk also offers clients high-end trading solutions where customers can trade any amount of cryptocurrency via bank transfer within minutes. CoinFlip's goal is to advance crypto adoption, accessibility and liquidity to support communities, like the underbanked, who need it most. Its ATMs are on the frontline of a financial revolution, where Bitcoin and blockchain technology can empower those who have been left behind by legacy financial institutions. Founded in 2015, CoinFlip is headquartered in Chicago.

About Crain's Chicago Business:

Crain's Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain's publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain's also produces databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers' understanding of local business.

