CoinFlip Ranks No. 17 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CoinFlip, a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency announces it ranked No. 17 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, an esteemed recognition of the top 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year. CoinFlip's 2022 growth of 10,991% landed the company additional recognition as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ No. 1 fastest growing fintech company in the Midwest, No. 3 on a national scale.

"We are honored to be featured on the prestigious Deloitte Fast 500 list for a second time. At CoinFlip, we are committed to making crypto accessible to everyone, everywhere. In 2023, our focus on innovation and international expansion has been pivotal in driving the growth that's led to today's recognition," said Ben Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinFlip. "As we look ahead to 2024, our team is eager to continue our mission to connect people to the global digital economy through our simple, safe, and secure offerings. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and we are excited for what's to come."

CoinFlip previously ranked No. 36 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner in 2022 and continues to showcase growth in both revenue and footprint. Since inception, CoinFlip expanded across 49 U.S. states and eight new markets including Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Panama, and Brazil, with plans to expand to more countries through 2024.

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate, Vice Chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success."

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

CoinFlip remains a trusted resource for customers showcasing dedication to industry compliance and transparency. The company continues to put an emphasis on customer support and education, doubling down on its human-to-human customer service and Order Desk support team. This year's significant growth and innovation puts CoinFlip on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors around the world.

About CoinFlip

CoinFlip is a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs by transaction volume with over 4,500 kiosks across 49 US states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Panama, and Brazil supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Order Desk, an over-the-counter service that provides investors with a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Ben Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed in the top 500 on the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Inc. 5000 list, and on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech.

About Deloitte

