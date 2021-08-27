CoinFlip Ranks No. 60 On The 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth Of 5,913 Percent

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip , the world's leading cryptocurrency ATM operator, today announced its ranking as No. 60 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, making it the top ranked cryptocurrency company in the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Recently, CoinFlip was named the 2021 No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business, with a 5-year growth rate of 1,715,091.9% and revenue of $50 million in 2020. Over the past few years, the company has expanded to over 2,700 ATMs across 47 states, taking its place on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower those who have been left behind by legacy financial institutions.

"The CoinFlip team is extremely honored to be recognized as the highest ranked crypto company on this year's Inc. 5000 list and have our name listed alongside such innovative businesses. Our company is growing exponentially and working quickly to ensure that everyone has access to cryptocurrency as the industry moves closer toward mass adoption," said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. "With this achievement, we aim to continue to grow our team, broaden our product suite, and expand our geographic footprint. We're looking forward to another year of success and want to congratulate all of the other leaders who placed alongside us on this prestigious list."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000 honorees, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"We are both proud and humbled by Inc.'s recognition which helps us solidify our place in leading a global cryptocurrency movement centered on financial inclusion and literacy," said Kristoffer Dayrit, President and COO of CoinFlip. "This honor would not be possible without our tremendous staff at CoinFlip who provide around the clock support to our customers, our business partners who help us champion the benefits of cryptocurrency, and our customers who continue to grow with us and provide feedback on how we can build our company and products to fit their needs."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech and join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn.

More on CoinFlip:

CoinFlip is the leading Bitcoin ATM operator globally, with over 2,700 machines worldwide supporting the buying and selling of nine major cryptocurrencies with cash. CoinFlip's goal is to give the world quick, easy, and secure access to the benefits of cryptocurrency. The company cuts typical transaction fees by half, offers an incredibly simple user experience, and introduced 24/7 customer support, which has now become an industry standard. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, a high-end cryptocurrency over-the-counter trading experience with no investment minimums and no hidden fees. Trade Desk gives investors secure access to buy and sell cryptocurrencies of any dollar volume from one of the leading names in the crypto space.

Founded in 2015, CoinFlip is headquartered in Chicago. It was named the 2021 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's and awarded the 2021 Silver Stevie ® Award for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

SOURCE CoinFlip

Related Links

http://coinflip.tech/

